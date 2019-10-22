Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Church of Scientology leader David Miscavige has finally been served in the scathing child trafficking and kidnapping lawsuit filed by ex-member Valerie Haney, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

In court papers obtained from Los Angeles Superior Court, Miscavige, 59, was served on October 10, 2019 at Church of Scientology International in Los Angeles, California.

According to the process server, the documents were left with a “John Doe,” who is listed as a “Front Desk Agent.”

The documents were also mailed to the Defendants.

The Underground Bunker was the first to report the news.

As Radar reported, Haney filed the complaint on June 18, 2019 under “Jane Doe.”

She sued the church and its leader for false imprisonment, kidnapping, stalking, libel, slander, constructive invasion of privacy, intentional infliction of emotional distress, failure to pay minimum wage, failure to provide days of rest and meal periods, fraudulent inducement of employment, negligent misrepresentation and negligence.

She claimed members are subject to “physical, verbal, psychological, emotions and/or sexual abuse and/or assault.”

In an amended complaint filed on September 30, 2019, Haney revealed her identity. She is now suing for intentional misrepresentation, concealment, false promise, kidnapping, stalking, libel, slander, constructive invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The ex-member also alleged more disturbing details on the Church’s sub organization Sea Org.

“The Sea Org, in large part, functions by way of human trafficking, including the trafficking of children,” the filing read. “Defendants engage in the forced labor of adults and children in the Sea Org. Defendants have made billions off the backs of men, women, and children who are trafficked and forced to work 75 to 100 hour weeks for far below the minimum wage with little to no free time or vacation under the threat of severe punishment for failure to perform their work duties.”

Sea Org members, including children, allegedly have their food rationed and/or limited often and must perform jobs that expose them to a “high risk of danger, such as removal of asbestos, welding, construction/working on scaffolding, chemical exposure, using heavy construction machinery, etc. and are often requited to do so without necessary safety equipment.”

Children are restricted and limited to sleep and do not receive adequate education, she alleged. They are also allegedly coached to lie and/or conceal information concerning the abuses within Scientology to the public, family, authorities and non-Scientologists.

“Sea Org members, including children, are isolated from the outside world, their access to information is heavily monitored, controlled, and limited, and Sea Org members are subjected to physical, verbal, psychological, emotional, and/or sexual abuse and/or assault,” the court papers read.

The Church of Scientology and Miscavige have not responded to the original and amended complaints, but a law firm representing Scientology told Radar in a statement at the time, “We are confident the lawsuit will fail. The Church will vigorously defend itself against these unfounded allegations.”

Haney has spoken out against the church in recent years. She was born into Scientology to Scientology parents and lived at the Spiritual Headquarters in Clearwater, Florida.

She was a member of Cadet Org, which is for children of the most dedicated members. She claims she was subject to “military-like conditions,” where she would work and clean from 8am to midnight.

She left Scientology in 2017 and has appeared on former member Leah Remini’s docu-series Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.