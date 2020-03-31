First, there were fireworks … then there was love, and a child was born. But it turns out, the entire two-year intimate relationship and post break up friendship between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott was more way complicated than anyone realized. So it’s time to dig up the dirt.

Jenner first connected with Scott after finally breaking things off with on-again, off-again boyfriend Tyga. Things blossomed quickly. Within a month, according to a Us Weekly, Scott was “telling friends that he and Kylie are a real deal.”

In September 2017, Jenner was reported to be four months pregnant. And Jenner gave birth to their daughter, Stormi, in February 2018. But by December 2018, rumors of cheating plagued them. What happened from there that led to their end? Check out the gallery for the scoop.