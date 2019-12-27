Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Twinning! Katie Holmes Posts Rare Photo With Mini-Me Daughter Suri Cruise See photos of the teen and her famous mom looking almost identical to each other!

Katie Holmes took to Instagram to post a black and white selfie with her mini-me Suri Cruise on Thursday, December 26, and the teen and her famous mom look identical!

Although photos of the mother-daughter duo are rare, the pair have often been spotted on outings together, and Holmes, 40, has been vocal about the joys of being Suri’s mother.

“I was happy to become a mum in my twenties,” the film star once told ELLE. “It’s been nice that our ages fit… how do I put this? Every age that my child has been and my age at that time has been a good match. We kind of grew up together.”

In the same interview, Holmes also expressed her concerns about raising her daughter in this world.

“Of course I’m worried,” she said. “There is so much bad news and hate and things that don’t make sense… The atmosphere around the world is… terrifying.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported exclusively the actor is just as “cautious” about her teen daughter having a potential future in the spotlight as an A-List model.

Holmes was a child star herself, and isn’t sure if she wants Suri growing up in the industry,” the source explained to Radar back in May.

Despite the Dawson’s Creek star’s reservations, “modeling agencies are practically beating Katie’s door down to sign Suri up,” a source previously told Radar. “Suri’s really excited — she’s very much a little performer.”

While Suri’s career is already beginning to work itself out, her relationship with her father Tom Cruise reportedly isn’t going so well.

Us Weekly previously reported the actor could see his daughter 10 days a month, but he chose not to“because she is not a Scientologist.”

Check out Radar’s gallery for photos of Suri looking like the spitting image of her mother!