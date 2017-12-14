Jenelle Evans Contacts Ex-Husband Courtland Amid Marital Issues With David Eason

Jenelle Evans
and David Eason
hinted there is trouble in paradise earlier this week. Now, The Teen Mom 2
star’s ex-husband Courtland Rogers
is revealing she reached out to him amid her marriage breakdown!
She also removed her relationship status from her profile, while Eason deleted his Facebook.
Now her ex-husband Rogers, who she was married to from 2012 to 2014, tweeted that she reached out to him! “Don’t u dare get people to try and contact me like that lmfao omg,” he wrote.
His pregnant girlfriend Lindsey Renee
confirmed he was referring to Evans by tweeting, “I told him after MTV left the house that day that knowing some females this little girl would try that s**t. I’m surprised David doesn’t have her tied up in the closet… he’s not letting that $$$ train go
.”
But Evans denied the divorce
, as she exclusively told Radar, “I’d appreciate if you stop assuming s**t,” adding that social media “doesn’t define one’s relationship.”
