Moving Out? Jenelle Evans Buys New Property Amid David Eason Divorce Rumors
Jenelle Evans may be ready to call her nearly three-month marriage to David Eason quits. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the Teen Mom 2 star has purchased new property amid divorce speculation.
The split rumors started when Evans, 25, changed her Facebook cover photo from a photo of her and Eason on their wedding day to her sons Jace and Kaiser. She also removed her relationship status from her profile, while Eason deleted his Facebook.
Evans fueled the rumors when she posted a Snapchat video of her singing along to Hailee Steinfeld’s breakup song “Let Me Go.”
Then the mother-of-three’s ex-husbandCourtland Rogers, who she was married to from 2012 to 2014, revealed over Twitter that she reached out to him. “Don’t u dare get people to try to contact me like that lmfao omg,” he wrote.
Now, Radar has obtained a deed from Columbus County that proves Evans bought new property. She purchased the land near her North Carolina home on November 30, 2017.
Evans denied her marriage to Eason is over exclusively to Radar. “I’d appreciate if you stop assuming s**t,” she said, adding that social media “doesn’t define one’s relationship.” She also denied contacting her ex-husband over Twitter.
