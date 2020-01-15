Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Human Ken Doll Reveals She Mulled Suicide Before Turning Barbie In Gender Transition

Human Ken Doll Reveals She Mulled Suicide Before Turning Barbie In Gender Transition

Human Ken Doll Reveals She Mulled Suicide Before Turning Barbie In Gender Transition Rodrigo Alves drank to dull the pain before coming out as trans woman.

Human Ken Doll Rodrigo Alves has revealed she considered suicide before transitioning into a woman.

In a new Daily Mail interview, Alves said, “I thought about killing myself,” due to gender torment.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Alves, famed for her slew of plastic surgery over the years, bravely came out as a transgender woman — and posed in feminine fashions.

Now she couldn’t be happier, but when Alves, 36, was a man, she said, “At times I felt like taking my life would be easier for myself and for everyone around me.

“I became very distant from my friends and family and I got very depressed because I really wanted to come out as a woman,” said the UK reality TV star.

“I felt like I couldn’t do that because of my job in TV and my family and it got to the point where I didn’t want to put my clothes on because they felt typically male.

“Because of this, getting ready to go out for the day became a big ordeal,” she told the Daily Mail.

Alves, who is known for appearing on England’s Celebrity Big Brother, has spent more than $600,000 in U.S. dollars on cosmetic surgery, earning the “Human Ken Doll” nickname.

Now Alves wishes to be called “Roddy” in her true gender identity.

Alves told the Sunday People, “It feels amazing to finally tell the world I’m a girl.

“I’m known as Ken but inside I’ve always felt like Barbie.”

Alves now wants to be referred to by the pronouns “her” and “she.”

The UK reality TV star previously told Sunday People, “I will have a penile inversion and my testicles will be removed. That will be the final step.”

As the world knows, Caitlyn Jenner, 70, is the most famous transgender star.

As for Alves, she’s undergone hormone injections and now wears hair extensions, lashes, and a D-cup bra.

Alves has shocked the public with her many trips under the knife, making her part of a group of people famous for having extreme plastic surgery. She’s reportedly had more than 100 cosmetic procedures, including liposuction, gel fillers across the shoulders, triceps, and biceps, facelifts, and 11 rhinoplasties.

Justin Jedlica has also been called the Human Ken Doll.

But it was Alves who hit the headlines just days ago by declaring she’s a woman.

She said drinking helped her cope with “horrible feelings” she had about being the wrong gender.

Luckily, Alves didn’t kill herself but underwent her transition and is happy at last.

Scroll through Radar’s gallery for more.