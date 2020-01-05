Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

'Human Ken Doll' Rodrigo Alves Turns Barbie, Reveals She's Transgender Woman Woman See new photos of reality TV star known for getting massive plastic surgery.

Rodrigo Alves, the reality TV star known as the ‘Human Ken Doll’ for getting a wild amount of plastic surgery, has come out publicly as a transgender woman, as the British press has reported.

Alves, who is known in the UK for appearing on Celebrity Big Brother, has spent more than $600,000 in U.S. dollars on cosmetic surgery over the years.

Now the 36-year-old wishes to be called Roddy in her true gender identity.

Alves told the Sunday People, “It feels ¬amazing to finally tell the world I’m a girl.

“I’m known as Ken but inside I’ve always felt like Barbie.”

Alves now wants to be referred to by the pronouns “her” and “she.”

Caitlyn Jenner, 70, is the most famous transgender star.

As for Alves, she’s undergone hormone injections and now wears hair extensions, lashes, and a D-cup bra.

Alves has shocked the public with her many trips under the knife. She’s reportedly had more than 100 cosmetic procedures, including as liposuction, gel fillers across the shoulders, triceps, and biceps, facelifts, and 11 rhinoplasties.

The star began the changes with a breast reduction at age 17–as Alves’ body produced more estrogen than the average male child and her large breasts lead to bullying.

Alves then underwent a nose job at 19 and the rest is history.

She’s not the first person to become famous for plastic surgery. Justin Jedlica has also been called the Human Ken Doll, as RadarOnline.com readers know.

Alves, however, was diagnosed with body dysmorphia.

In 2018, he told This Morning, “I had four ribs removed so I can do my blazers up without having to breathe in or have them altered.”

At the time, Alves said, “It is dangerous to internal organs. My ribs that were the 11th and 12th, they are the floating ribs there are not much use for them.”

“For years I tried to live my life as a man. I had a fake six pack put in, I had fake muscles in my arms but I was lying to myself,” she told the Sunday People.

Now, Radar has the first pictures of Alves showing off her womanly flair in a red dress and other sexy outfits.

And Alves said it will soon get even better: “I’m having silicone breast implants. I’ll be able to wear dresses that show my cleavage and look sexy. I’m very excited.”

Scroll through Radar’s gallery for more!