Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Delphi Murder Victim’s Granddad Wants To ‘Bring The Killer To Justice’ Three Years After Their Deaths

Delphi Murder Victim’s Granddad Wants To ‘Bring The Killer To Justice’ Three Years After Their Deaths

Delphi Murder Victim’s Granddad Wants To ‘Bring The Killer To Justice’ Three Years After Their Deaths ‘Her life mattered,’ he says about Liberty German and her best friend Abby Williams.

Three years after the brutal murder of his granddaughter Liberty German, Mike Patty tells RadarOnline.com exclusively that he wants to “bring the killer to justice.”

Libby and her friend Abigail Williams, 13, disappeared on February 13, 2017 near the Monon Bridge in Delphi, Indiana. Their bodies were found the following day.

“We are willing to do whatever it takes to bring their killer to justice,” Patty told Radar on the anniversary of his 14-year-old granddaughter’s disappearance.

“We are still here. We are still fighting.”

Libby has been hailed as a “hero” after she captured the man police believe killed her and her friend on a Snapchat video with her cell phone.

A male wearing a blue jacket and jeans was recorded saying “down the hill,” in an ominous tape released by the police after the brutal murder.

“She was very kind-hearted,” Patty said about his granddaughter. “She was a very giving person, she was really respected and loved by all of her classmates.”

He said the teenager wouldn’t want people to stop fighting for her and her friend.

“What Libby would want now is to help spread this message that her life mattered.”

Patty told Radar that he believed the case would be solved with the help of someone who has information about the murders.

“It will weigh on the heart and the mind of somebody that knows to call it in. Somebody is going to come forward one of these days and they will get what they deserve.”

The grieving grandfather told Radar why he continues to speak about Libby and Abby.

“These girls deserve justice for their name. I think that is Libby looking down on us and saying, ‘Keep pushing, Grandpa.’”

Scroll through the gallery for exclusive details about how the girls are being honored three years after their deaths.