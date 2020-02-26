Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Chelsea Handler Skis Without Pants While Holding Margarita & Marijuana For Birthday See comedienne turn 45 in bizarre style!

Chelsea Handler went wild on her 45th birthday!

To celebrate the milestone, the former Chelsea Lately star hit the slopes in Whistler, British Columbia, Canada, to ski without her pants on.

Handler wore underwear for her crazy trip down the slope but looked almost naked down there.

She skied smoothly down the mountain wearing only an orange and purple ski jacket, a helmet, goggles and panties.

And Handler also held a marijuana joint in one hand and a margarita in the other, according to her Instagram video and photos.

“Skiing into 45 with my margarita, my marijuana, and my mountain!” Handler captioned her clip, adding the hashtags “who needs pants” and “birthday suit.”

As she zoomed on her skis, Handler took a sip of her margarita and puffed her joint of weed.

Handler previously announced her own marijuana business featuring a variety of pre-rolls as well as edible chocolates and gummies in multiple flavors. She’s also reportedly invested in the cannabis lifestyle company called Civilized.

She has said about relaxing with weed, “I really just needed to take it down a notch, to be still, to not watch the news on a loop, and to chill out.”

A slew of celebrities took to social media to hail Handler on her unconventional birthday on Tuesday.

“You go Chelsea! Happy birthday! ♥️” wrote her friend Courteney Cox.

Kevin Hart responded to her ski outing, “Crazy ass 😂😂😂😂😂😂.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the comedienne was devastated when her beloved former Chelsea Lately sidekick, Chuy Bravo, died suddenly in December.

He passed away from a heart attack while in Mexico after Handler had wished him a happy 63rd birthday earlier in the month.

In an exclusive interview with Radar just before his death, Bravo had said he wanted to work with his buddy Handler again. But sadly, it wasn’t to be.

