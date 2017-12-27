Stars Behind Bars! Celebrities Who Got Thrown In The Slammer In 2017

On Nov. 25, Naya Rivera
got into a dustup with her husband, Ryan Dorsey
, and she landed in jail for allegedly bonking him over the head
. Police charged the former Glee
actress with misdemeanor domestic battery. “This is a difficult time for everyone in the family, especially for Naya and I,” Dorsey said after the incident. “This isn’t some reality show, this is our life…” The couple had filed for divorce in 2016, but they called off their split the month before Rivera’s arrest. On Dec. 5, she again filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.”