Stars Behind Bars! Celebrities Who Got Thrown In The Slammer In 2017

While most celebrities were nice this year, 2017 saw its fair share of naughty ones, too! Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to find out which stars, from Shia LaBeouf and Travis Scott to Melissa Etheridge and Rose McGowan, got tossed in the clink.

Troubled comedian Artie Lange was thrown behind bars in New Jersey on Dec. 12 after he skipped a court appearance. Lange, who was once a mainstay on The Howard Stern Show, was collared by police in March for alleged heroin possession and two months later on cocaine and heroin charges. As Radar reported, after his recent arrest, Lange was heading to a rehab facility in Florida.

On Nov. 25, Naya Rivera got into a dustup with her husband, Ryan Dorsey, and she landed in jail for allegedly bonking him over the head. Police charged the former Glee actress with misdemeanor domestic battery. “This is a difficult time for everyone in the family, especially for Naya and I,” Dorsey said after the incident. “This isn’t some reality show, this is our life…” The couple had filed for divorce in 2016, but they called off their split the month before Rivera’s arrest. On Dec. 5, she again filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Rose McGowan turned herself into authorities in November and pleaded not guilty to felony possession of a controlled substance. Law enforcement officials claim McGowan left a powdered substance, alleged to be cocaine, on a wallet she forgot on the United flight she had taken to D.C. last January. The Harvey Weinstein rape accuser’s lawyer later suggested the substance could have been planted: “Depending on when and where the wallet was lost, individuals other than Ms. McGowan had access to the wallet for somewhere between approximately 5 hours 40 minutes and more than 11 hours,” noted attorney Jim Hundley.

Fallen former congressman Anthony Weiner admitted to having “a sickness” but had no excuse for sexting with a 15-year-old girl. He was sentenced to pay a $10,000 fine, serve 21 months in jail and three years of probation.

In August, singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge got into trouble on the US-Canadian border when US Customs and Border Patrol stopped her tour bus in North Dakota and found marijuana. Etheridge, who discovered she had breast cancer in 2004, later noted she used medical marijuana for pain, which is legal in her home state of California.

Aaron Carter was slammed with misdemeanor charges of allegedly refusing to a breathalyzer test and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana after he was pulled over for driving erratically while in Habersham County, Georgia, last July.

In June, Miles Teller was detained for public intoxication. The actor was visiting a friend in the military who was about to be deployed in San Diego when police claimed the actor was drunk and became uncooperative.

Tiger Woods made headlines again on May 29 when he was caught passed out behind the wheel of his parked but running car in Jupiter, Florida. The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office noted Woods failed a field sobriety test. The golfer later claimed he was suffering a bad reaction from some prescription medication he was taking at the time. However, in an October deal, he plead guilty to one count of reckless driving to avoid more serious DUI charges.

Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy Travis Scott got into trouble on May 13 in Rogers, Arizona, on the odd charge of inciting a riot. Trouble started for Scott while he was performing in concert and encouraged fans to rush the stage. The ensuing melee resulted in several injuries.

Bachelor alum Chris Soules was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a deadly crash in Iowa in April after he hit a tractor. Tragically, the vehicle’s driver survived the crash but later succumbed to his injuries. Soules, who is on pre-trial home arrest, will face the courts in January.

Shia LaBeouf’s year started out badly and only got worse. On Jan. 26, he was arrested for punching a man, alleged to be a neo-Nazi, while in New York City, where the star had erected an anti-Trump installation.

LaBeouf was again tossed behind bars again on July 8, this time for public intoxication, after he went on a racist rant against an officer in Savannah, Georgia. The actor plead guilty and was ordered to attend anger management classes.

