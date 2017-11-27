Judge Grants Chris Soules’ Plea To Remove Ankle Monitor Following Fatal Hit-And-Run

An Iowa judge has granted Chris Soules‘ request for the removal of an ankle monitor he’s been wearing at home in Arlington, Iowa, since he was arrested for allegedly fleeing the scene of a car accident on Monday, April 24, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively.

In court docs obtained exclusively by Radar, Soules’ lawyer Defense attorney Robert Montgomery argues the removal of the “GPS tracker which monitors his every movement” based on his compliance with the terms of his Pretrial Release, including maintaining “regular contact with a supervising probation officer.”

“Since April 25, 2017, Mr. Soules has been on Pretrial Release, with a cash-only bond of $10,000.00. As a condition of Pretrial Release, Mr. Soules is prohibited from leaving the State of Iowa without written consent from the Court,” reads the docs.

Arguing his client is a devout Arlington, Iowa native, his lawyer pleads with he judge in court docs: “Mr. Soules is a long-time resident of Buchanan County. He currently lives and works there, as do his parents. He has deep ties the community.”

As Soules’ fatal hit-and-run January trial nears, lawyers for former Bachelor star appeared in court Monday asking the judge to dismiss the charges against him.

Montgomery argued Monday that the charge of failing to remain at the scene of a fatal collision should be dismissed because he says Soules complied with Iowa law.

He says Soules called 911 to report the crash and even provided CPR to the 66-year-old farmer, Kenneth Mosher, and waited until emergency responders arrived.

But prosecutors argue the law is that drivers responsible for fatal crashes must remain until an officer can speak with them.

Just 14 minutes after the rear-ending Mosher’s tractor, Soules fled in his truck down a gravel road.

Judge Andrea Dryer said in court Monday she’ll rule later on Soules’ motion to dismiss the case.

As readers knows, the ABC star rear-ended the tractor of Mosher on April 24. Mosher was thrown into a ditch and died a short time later at a nearby hospital.

Soules left the scene and was arrested hours later. He was charged with leaving the scene of a deadly crash, resulting in death.

Alcoholic beverages and containers were found at the scene. He was caught on camera purchasing alcohol prior to the crash.

He entered a plea of not guilty on May 16. The trial is scheduled to begin on January 18, 2018.

