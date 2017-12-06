Naya Rivera Files For Divorce Again After Nasty Fight — See The Shocking Court Docs!

Naya Rivera filed for divorce again from her husband, Ryan Dorsey, after she was arrested for domestic battery.

RadarOnline.com obtained documents the former Glee actress filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, December 5, 2017, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

Rivera, 30, was arrested on November 25 after an boozy fight with Dorsey, 34. He claimed she hit him in the head while they were on a walk with their two-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey.

She noted their separation date as November 24, 2017, the day before the arrest.

Rivera asked the judge for joint legal and physical custody of their son, and asked that neither party be awarded spousal support.

She also asked the judge to restore her name to Naya Marie Rivera. The news of her divorce filing was originally reported in The Blast.

Rivera originally filed for divorce from Dorsey in 2016, but dismissed that request in October.

A source previously told Radar exclusively Rivera appeared intoxicated after police cuffed her after she allegedly hit Dorsey in the head and bottom lip over the Thanksgiving weekend while visiting his home state of West Virginia.

According to deputies, he did not require medical attention.

When asked if the 30-year-old has resorted to physical violence in the past against her husband of two years, the source reiterated: “When some people drink they get angry.”

