Naya Rivera Caught Hiding Under Hat & Glasses After Embarrassing Battery Arrest

Ryan Dorsey! The Glee star hid under dark black sunglasses as she avoided photographers following her scandal. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery Naya Rivera was just spotted running errands around Los Feliz, California, days after she was arrested for assaulting her husband,! The Glee star hid under dark black sunglasses as she avoided photographers following her scandal. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the latest photos

As Radar readers know, Naya Rivera, 30, was arrested during Thanksgiving weekend when she drunkenly struck her husband in the head while the two visited his family

Josey, 2, when an “intoxicated” Rivera began hitting Dorsey, 34. He called 911 saying “My wife is out of control!” before police arrived to take her in. The on-again couple was staying at Dorsey’s parents’ home for the holiday when the duo got into an argument that led to Rivera attacking her hubby. They were allegedly walking with their son, 2, when an “intoxicated” Rivera began hitting Dorsey, 34. He called 911 saying “My wife is out of control!” before police arrived to take her in.

A source suggested to Radar that the wild actress often gets “angry” when she drinks and has done so in the past. “Her ex [Big] Sean, look what he commented,” added the source, referring to the rapper’s explosive comment against his allegedly violent ex-fiancée.

“She was released on a personal recognizance bond, which means she was released on her word that she will appear for court,” a spokesperson for the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office told Radar after the incident was resolved.

As Radar readers know, Rivera and Dorsey separated for several months while the actress reportedly dated actor David Spade. Rivera filed for divorce from Dorsey in November, yet recently rekindled her romance with him in an attempt to save their marriage and their family.