Ready for Divorce? Naya Rivera and Husband Head Home Separately After Assault Arrest

In the aftermath of Naya Rivera‘s arrest last Saturday for allegedly assaulting her husband Ryan Dorsey, their future as a married couple is looking more and more bleak, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

“Everyone was hoping they would work it out when they separated initially,” a family insider told Radar. “Naya means a lot to his family. But now the family is skeptical that they will stay together.”

The couple has literally already gone their separate ways. After being charged with misdemeanor domestic battery, Rivera was taken to a local motel because of the severity of the charge.

“She couldn’t go near Ryan,” said the insider.

“Now, she’s already back home—she left yesterday. They couldn’t even travel on the plane together.”

Fortunately, the family insider claimed, Dorsey is not seriously injured after police said his wife punched him in the head and face.

“Ryan’s okay,” the source assured. “He’s a pretty big guy.”

As for the fuel for the fight, the insider echoed cops’ beliefs that booze was at the root of their battle.

“When some people drink they get angry,” the source told Radar.

As Radar reported, Rivera appeared “intoxicated” when police took her in to custody after allegedly hitting Dorsey in the head over the Thanksgiving weekend while visiting his home state of West Virginia.

When asked if the 30-year-old has resorted to physical violence in the past against her husband of two years, the source reiterated: “When some people drink they get angry,” and added, “Her ex [Big] Sean, look what he commented.”

After her arrest went public, the rapper, 29, kept fans guessing when he tweeted a video of a little girl loudly saying, “Y’all thought I was playing, but I told y’all.”

Rivera dated the musician in the spring of 2013 and the couple got engaged six months later. In April 2014, Sean broke it off.

The Devious Maids actress married her current husband just three months later.

In her 2016 memoir, Sorry Not Sorry, Rivera revealed she got an abortion when she was pregnant with Dorsey’s child in 2010. They eventually split, but reconciled and had their son, Josey, now 2, in 2015.

The husband and wife have been trying to work on their marriage since separating in 2016. After the split, she was spotted kissing David Spade, but soon reconciled with Dorsey.

