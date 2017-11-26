Naya Rivera’s Shocking Arrest: See The Mugshot!

Former Glee Star Naya Rivera looks ‘ashamed’ in her mugshot following her shocking arrest this weekend.

Wearing a grey hoodie with very little make-up the 30-year-old actress cannot even look up at the camera in the photograph.

Naya Rivera got arrested during a Thanksgiving break following a bust-up with her husband over their young son Josey Dorsey.

Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office confirmed this and that her husband Ryan Dorsey did not need to get treatment for his injuries following the alleged assault in West Virginia.

PHOTOS: Newly Divorced Naya Rivera Caught Kissing David Spade In Hawaii

Rivera was arrested Saturday night in Chesapeake, WV after Dorsey called cops to report her for hitting him.

According to Dorsey, Rivera hit him in the head and bottom lip while they were on a walk with their 2-year-old son.

Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement following the arrest:

Late in the night of November 25, 2017, Deputy T. Dubiel of the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to an address on 126th Street in Chesapeake, WV for a domestic violence complaint. When he arrived he spoke with Ryan Keith Dorsey who said his wife, Naya Marie Rivera (30 years old of Woodland Hills, CA), struck him in the head and face.

PHOTOS: Money Scams, Plastic Surgery & Sugar Daddies: Inside ‘Glee’ Star Naya Rivera’s Dark Past

The Deputy saw minor injuries consistent with his statement. Mr. Dorsey showed Deputies a video made during the incident, which also supported Mr. Dorsey’s account of the incident.

Mrs. Rivera was arrested, charged with domestic battery. After arrest booking procedures she was taken to Kanawha County Magistrate Court where she was arraigned and a bond was set. She was then released from custody.

As is always the case in criminal matters, the charge against Mrs. Rivera is merely an accusation. She is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.