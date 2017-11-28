‘My Wife Is Out Of Control!’ Hear Naya Rivera’s Panicky Husband Freak Out In 911 Call

Naya Rivera was “out of control” after allegedly assaulting her husband Ryan Dorsey, according to his shocking 911 call obtained by RadarOnline.com.

Dorsey, 34, sounds near tears in the call and claims Rivera, 30, was drinking and getting physical with him.

Midway through the shocking audio a fearful Dorsey goes silent and doesn’t respond when the dispatcher attempts to talk to him.

A source previously told Radar exclusively Rivera appeared intoxicated after police cuffed her after she allegedly hit Dorsey in the head and bottom lip over the Thanksgiving weekend while visiting his home state of West Virginia.

According to deputies, he did not require medical attention.

When asked if the 30-year-old has resorted to physical violence in the past against her husband of two years, the source reiterated: “When some people drink they get angry,” and added, “Her ex [Big] Sean, look what he commented.”

As Radar reported, the duo’s marriage is on the rocks.

“Everyone was hoping they would work it out when they separated initially,” a family insider told Radar. “Naya means a lot to his family. But now the family is skeptical that they will stay together.”

