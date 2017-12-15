Getting Help! Troubled Artie Lange To Leave Jail, Check Into Florida Rehab

Finally getting help! Artie Lange will be released from jail on bail today — and is then heading to a Florida rehab center, Radaronline.com can exclusively reveal.

“He’s out of court, and he will be released today around 3 pm,” an officer from the Essex County Jail told Radar. “Everything is good with Artie.”

After he finds freedom, the 50-year-old comic and struggling drug addict will check into a treatment center, a source told Radar.

PHOTOS: The King Of All Scandals: Shock Jock Howard Stern’s Top 20 Secrets & Feuds EXPOSED

“He’s heading to a Florida rehab center in Boca Raton, the same place he went to last time. It’s a nice place,” the insider insisted.

As Radar previously reported, Lange was arrested on December 12 for missing too many court dates stemming from a drug possession arrest in May.

According to the New Jersey Superior Court, he never completed his pre-trial intervention program.

PHOTOS: Harvey Weinstein: Inside The Producer’s Last Moments Before Rehab

“If he completed the PTI program, he would’ve been fine” the New Jersey Superior Court clerk told Radar. “He’s had several drug charges, it was important that he complete the program.”

Right before his arrest, Lange was put on medical leave from his podcast, The Artie and Anthony Show. In July, he was hospitalized for days following emergency open-heart surgery. He claimed he nearly died as a result of his chronic heroin and cocaine use.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.