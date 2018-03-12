Moving On! Arie & Lauren Take Their Love To Scottsdale After Shock Engagement thumbnail

RadarOnline participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.

New Photos

Moving On! Arie & Lauren Take Their Love To Scottsdale After Shock Engagement

'The real adventure starts now,' wrote Luyendyk following dramatic 'Bachelor' ending.

By
Posted on
Moving On! Arie & Lauren Take Their Love To Scottsdale After Shock Engagement thumbnail
View gallery 10
BACKGRID

RadarOnline participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.

Moving On! Arie & Lauren Take Their Love To Scottsdale After Shock Engagement
1 of 10
Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are going strong despite the recent backlash surrounding their controversial relationship. This Sunday, the happy couple was spotted looking lovey outside of the race car driver's Scottsdale, Arizona apartment — and the blonde beauty was wearing her rock! Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the photos.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

After shocking fans with the most dramatic Bachelor ending in history, Arie Luyendyk Jr., 36, is standing up to the haters and living his life with fiancée Lauren Burnham, 26.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

This Sunday, March 11, the race car pro was pictured displaying some sweet PDA with his bride-to-be outside of his Scottsdale apartment.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

They both looked casual in comfy clothes and flip flops as they spent time together in the TV hunk's hometown.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Burnham and Luyendyk Jr. had previously been in New York City, making their first post-show couple appearances and sitting for interviews.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

They have both been facing much criticism since Luyendyk Jr. decided to break off his engagement to Becca Kufrin in order to be with Burnham.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Despite that, both stars have spoken of the circumstances and claimed that all of the Bachelor drama and pain was worth it because now hey have each other.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

As Kufrin, 27, prepares to become the next Bachelorette, Luyendyk Jr. and Burnham are ready to start their lives together.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

"The real adventure starts now," Luyendyk Jr. captioned a sweet snap of him and Burnham following his shocking After The Last Rose proposal.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

"It's been an unforgettable adventure, but the best is yet to come! So excited for this life with you," wrote Lauren Burnham after announcing her engagement to Arie Luyendyk Jr. What do you think of the happy couple? Sound off in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Comments