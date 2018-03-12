Moving On! Arie & Lauren Take Their Love To Scottsdale After Shock Engagement

10 of 10

"It's been an unforgettable adventure, but the best is yet to come! So excited for this life with you," wrote Lauren Burnham after announcing her engagement to Arie Luyendyk Jr. What do you think of the happy couple? Sound off in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: BACKGRID