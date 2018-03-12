RadarOnline participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.
Moving On! Arie & Lauren Take Their Love To Scottsdale After Shock Engagement
1
of
10
1 of 10
Arie Luyendyk Jr.and Lauren Burnham are going strong despite the recent backlash surrounding their controversial relationship. This Sunday, the happy couple was spotted looking lovey outside of the race car driver's Scottsdale, Arizona apartment — and the blonde beauty was wearing her rock! Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the photos.
"It's been an unforgettable adventure, but the best is yet to come! So excited for this life with you," wrote Lauren Burnham after announcing her engagement to Arie Luyendyk Jr. What do you think of the happy couple? Sound off in the comments below.
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
Arie Luyendyk Jr.and Lauren Burnham are going strong despite the recent backlash surrounding their controversial relationship. This Sunday, the happy couple was spotted looking lovey outside of the race car driver's Scottsdale, Arizona apartment — and the blonde beauty was wearing her rock! Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the photos.
"It's been an unforgettable adventure, but the best is yet to come! So excited for this life with you," wrote Lauren Burnham after announcing her engagement to Arie Luyendyk Jr. What do you think of the happy couple? Sound off in the comments below.
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.