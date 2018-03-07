Catfight! Tia Booth Furious After Becca Kufrin Announced As Next ‘Bachelorette’

Bachelor nation was ecstatic to learn that Becca Kufrin has scored top billing on The Bachelorette following her tragic breakup with Arie Luyendyk Jr. That is everyone but Tia Booth, who had her eyes set on being the next leading lady of the show, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

According to a former contestant, Booth, 26, is “pretty upset” over ABC producers’ decision to make Kufrin, 27, the next bachelorette instead of her.

“I could tell Tia was trying really hard to be happy for Becca during the After The Final Rose ceremony, but deep down she knew it was so close to being her, and she can’t stand it,” the insider told Radar. “She hates Arie so much more now since he ruined her chance at being the bachelorette.”

Booth was the fourth contestant booted off the show when Luyendyk couldn’t decide between keeping her or Kendall Long following hometown dates.

Her country twang and bubbly personality made Booth a top contender as the next bachelorette. But fans of the show weren’t too happy when she ousted Bekah Martinez on their two-on-one date by telling Luyendyk that 22-year-old Martinez was just too young for a real relationship.

Before the show’s dramatic turn of events, Bachelor fans everywhere were sure Booth would be a shoe-in for the crown role.

However, after Luyendyk humiliated Kufrin on national television, the shunned contestant quickly became a fan favorite.

Season 14 of The Bachelorette premieres on May 28.

