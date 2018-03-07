Becca’s Revenge! Kufrin Becomes Next ‘Bachelorette’ After Arie & Lauren’s Engagement

Becca Kufrin has been confirmed as the next Bachelorette — just days after the world was shocked by her sudden breakup from fiancé Arie Luyendyk Jr.

“It does scare me,” Kufrin, 27, told PEOPLE, hours after Luyendyk Jr., 36, announced his engagement to Lauren Burnham. “I’m sure it would [scare] any human, knowing that I was just engaged, I was in love. But I have so much love to give and I want just a partner in life. I’m not afraid to date these guys and find the one who is the best fit for me — I welcome that with open arms.”

“The grand gesture of the engagement, of course, does freak me out a little bit,” she added. “But that being said, I went into Arie’s season being as open as I could be so I want to do the same in this next chapter.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Kufrin was dumped by Luyendyk Jr. two months after he proposed to her on the season finale of The Bachelor. To make matters worse, the entire painful breakup was caught on camera, and the sleazy hunk proposed to his runner up weeks later!

Of course, Bachelor Nation was outraged, as were many celebrities and former show stars. Kufrin, however, maintained her composure, assuring fans that she was fine, and was ready to put that stage of her life behind her.

Speaking of her new role as The Bachelorette, Kufrin told PEOPLE that she plans to be very “mindful” throughout the entire experience.

“I want to keep in mind, the people who I really do fall for and have strong feelings for, if was them how would I want to be treated?” she admitted, taking a slight jab at her ex. “And I want think about the bigger picture and the outcome. Is it best to say ‘I love you’ to two people? I don’t know. If I do feel that need, I want to make sure I’m 100 percent sure and keep in mind their feelings. I want to keep their needs and emotions at the forefront.”

Burn!

Do you think Becca Kufrin will make a good Bachelorette? Sound off below.

