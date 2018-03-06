Worst ‘Bachelor’ Ever! A-Listers React To Arie’s Brutal Behavior On Season Finale

Chris Harrison finally nailed it — this Bachelor season was, in fact, the most dramatic one ever. As fans know, Arie Luyendyk Jr. shocked the nation when he proposed to gorgeous Becca Kufrin, only to dump her weeks later – on camera – and declare his love for runner-up Lauren Burnham. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the most shocking finally nailed it — this Bachelor season was, in fact, the most dramatic one ever. As fans know,shocked the nation when he proposed to gorgeous, only to dump her weeks later – on camera – and declare his love for runner-up. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the most shocking celebrity reactions to the heartbreaking finale

Former Bachelor Ben Higgins had a whole lot to say about Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s shocking TV fail. “But real talk does this mean @jason_mesnick and I are off the hook now??” he tweeted after watching the show finale. Higgings later told ET how he felt about Luyendyk Jr. breaking up with Becca Kufrin on camera: "Why does this have to happen with cameras around? Why can't this just be done in a private moment away from everybody?" He added, "I also get the idea that he's committed to allowing us into his love story, and part of his love story involves this... but we got to see some unedited video of a breakup that will definitely affect Becca probably for a long time, and Arie also."

“Okay. I just got suckered into #TheBachelor and I’m not going to lie, this is some crazy sh*t...like CNN nightly recap of the day crazy sh*t,” tweeted Josh Gad. “I don’t care about this man’s crazy ocean blue dream eyes. This is messed up.”

Of course, Kathy Griffin also weighed in, saying: “Let’s welcome our virgin. I mean the guy who tweeted this, not Ari, [sic] he’s a WHORE.”

Bizarrely, Meghan McCain was also angered by Luyendyk Jr.’s Bachelor finale decision. “This is really hard to watch and quite frankly not why I watch escapist reality television. #TheBachelor - if I need this much emotionally draining content, I will stick with political news,” she tweeted.

Many viewers – including Andy Cohen – claimed the footage of Luyendyk Jr. breaking up with Kufrin was extremely over-the-top and unnecessary. After the episode aired, Cohen tweeted: “I beg you to edit this footage down! #thebachelor.”

“Wait. Arie doesn’t want it to happen live but brought a camera crew to break up? lol. He suuuuuucks. #thebachelor #TheBachelorfinale” wrote Sarah Colonna.

Figure skater Tara Lipinski took a comical approach to the matter, tweeting a scene from Friends in which a pregnant Rachel is heard saying “Ugh, God. Get out. Get out. Get out! GET OUT!” To that, she added: “Me watching the last 40 minutes of #TheBachelor.”

“I hate all men now,” confessed Lolo Jones after watching the horrible Bachelor finale.

Her boyfriend, Wells Adams, may be friends with Arie Luyendyk Jr., but Sarah Hyland is full-on “#TeamGiveBeccaWhateverSheWants.”

Former Bachelor in Paradise star Kristina Schulman was more than angered by the abrupt finale. After it aired, she tweeted: “If you’re THIS uncertain at this point about which woman is right for you WHY PREPOSE?! #thebachelor.”

“IF BECCA ISNT THE BACHELORETTE IM DONE” tweeted BIP star Evan Bass.

“We’re literally just watching Arie STARE at his fiancé he just broke up with while she sits there heartbroken. WHAT IS THIS,” wrote BIP star Taylor Nolan. “JUST LEAVE HER ALONE, GO AWAY.”

“Paradise Dean is looking pretty good right now by comparison...” joked Derek Peth, referencing Unglert’s BIP love triangle.

Sean Lowe seemed to be live-tweeting the show, as he first wrote: “Please don’t tell me they blindside this poor girl,” later adding “Make it stop.” After the finale ended, Lowe took to social media to share that his wife was still very much troubled by the episode, and made it very clear to him that he would never get away with acting like Luyendyk Jr. “The show was over 30 mins ago and Catherine is still in the red zone. She’s talking so fast I’m not sure she’s getting air. She’s very angry. She’s telling me all the things she would have done to me in if she were Becca. I’m scared,” he tweeted.

On a more serious note, BIP star Raven Gates wrote: “V curious to know how Lauren [Burnham] feels & even tho he went back to her, he STILL CHOSE BECCA over u at 1 point. Id never be ok w that.” Burn!

“It should have been over when he proposed and didn't say, "Rebecca Jill, are you ready to do the damn thing?!" I mean, come on...” wrote Amanda Stanton.

Actor Jason Mesnick also commented on the finale, saying that Luyendyk Jr. should have never filmed the breakup and “humiliated” Kufrin after proposing to her. So It’s official then, Arie Luyendyk Jr. is the worst Bachelor ever? Let us know your thoughts below.

Actor Zach Braff who somewhat resembles Luyendyk Jr., hilariously tweeted: “I don’t wanna look like this f**ker anymore. #TheBachelor.”