Becca Who? Arie & Lauren Flaunt Love Before Bombshell Proposal

Arie Luyendyk Jr., 36, proposed to Lauren Burnham, 26, during their first interview after the explosive Bachelor finale. The two spoke of their love during a March 6 appearance on After The Final Rose, where the controversial TV hunk popped the question.

The love-struck duo were also spotted in Hollywood, looking blissful on their way to their first Jimmy Kimmel interview, minutes after Becca Kufrin, 27, was announced as the new Bachelorette. During the interview, Burnham admitted that they haven’t been to a restaurant together, but are very much in love after just two months of dating!

As Radar readers know , Luyendyk Jr. shocked fans when he proposed to Kufrin on the Bachelor finale, only to dump her — on camera — two months later. During his talk with the gorgeous brunette, he confessed to her that he was still in love with Burnham and he was planning on pursuing a relationship with her!

Bachelor fans and celebrities were outraged by Luyendyk Jr.’s decision to film his breakup with Kufrin, and on his latest GMA interview, he explained exactly why.

"For me, I really wanted everyone to know this was on me," Luyendyk Jr. said. "I felt like filming that would let people know that." He also added that he wanted to give Kufrin the “opportunity” of becoming the next Bachelorette. Say what?

When asked why he asked Kufrin to marry him when producers didn’t force him to, Luyendyk Jr. admitted that it was a mistake and he “shouldn’t have proposed.”