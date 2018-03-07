Becca Who? Arie & Lauren Flaunt Love Before Bombshell Proposal

Arie Luyendyk Jr.
has no shame when it comes to flaunting his new love with Lauren Burnham
! Just one day after viewers were devastated by the Bachelor
season finale — in which the hunk dumped fiancée Becca Kufrin
to run off with his runner-up — Luyendyk Jr. was spotted walking hand-in-hand with his leading lady. The two appeared on their first interview since the show finale, and as if the dram wasn’t enough, Luyendyk Jr. proposed! Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the photos and find out more.