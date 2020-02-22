Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Amy Roloff Sees 'Light At The End Of The Tunnel' In Move Away From Farm & Ex Matt 'The basement area was tough,' the 'LPBW' star admits while packing books.

Amy Roloff wants fans to know she’s almost through with her big move from Roloff Farm to her new home away from ex-husband Matt.

The Little People, Big World matriarch posted six photos about packing her things via Instagram, writing as a caption, “I see light at the end of the tunnel as I move my things out of the farmhouse. The basement area was tough.”

She continued in her Friday, February 21 share that seeing children’s books in the basement “reminded how much I miss and Love teaching.”

As followers know, Amy, 55, once taught preschool.

But she admitted, “I can’t take it all with me though, just because, I’ll need to leave most of it behind and hopefully donate/give away to a good cause. I couldn’t resist taking a few more books though.”

Amy wrote, “I love reading and I love reading to kids. I hope to get many chances to read to my grandkids as much as possible.”

The reality TV star admitted “I’m rambling,” and said, “I better get another box and fill it with books I just can’t leave behind or give away quite yet.”

As RadarOnline.com reported, Amy previously revealed she’s struggling with her move into the new house she bought afterselling her part of Roloff Farm to Matt for a whopping $667,000.

Her real estate broker fiancé Chris Marek sold Amy her new house, which is located in Hillsboro, Oregon.

Although the reality TV star and her boyfriend, who popped the question, will clearly live together in the new home, she purchased it herself for $588,500 on September 27, 2019.

Although Amy has left her famed family farm, her new abode with Chris is only a fifteen-minute drive from it.

Still, the move has been hard on one of America’s favorite TV moms.

