Matt Roloff’s girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, was hospitalized on Wednesday, February 20, and forced to undergo surgery following a health scare, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Little People, Big World realty star, 52, took to Instagram to post a photo of herself, wheelchair bound, alongside Matt, 58.

In the post, Caryn told fans she had been dealing with agonizing pain on her right foot for two long years.

“Today… I said goodbye 👋🏼 to the painful bone spur that had made its home on top of my foot for 2 long years! Huge thanks to Matt for being there to support me and help me recover. 🥰,” she wrote next to the photo.

Matt was by her side during the surgery, showing his support, according to an insider.

“He wouldn’t leave her side. He is so good to her and treats her with such kindness. She deserves that,” the source told Radar.

As Radar previously, Caryn hasn’t had the best of luck when it comes to relationships. Before dating Matt, she went through a bitter divorce from ex Joseph Chandler.

Oregon family court documents previously obtained by Radar state that Caryn and her husband of about 20 years finally reached a judgment after a months-long legal war following Joseph’s September 2012 filing.

During her divorce battle, Caryn, who has worked for the Roloffs as Matt’s manager and assistant since at least 2011, was not allowed to take her son, who was 14 at the time, to the famous family’s farm.

Two years after Caryn’s then-husband filed for divorce, Matt and ex Amy Roloff announced they were separating following 26 year a marriage. Their divorce was finalized in 2016.

Amy, 55, spoke out three years later to reveal the truth behind their doomed relationship. In her latest book “A Little Me,” released in June 2019, she claimed Matt and Caryn had an “inappropriate” relationship while they were still married.

“It dawned on me. Matt and our farm manager, who had been working for us a number of years by then, seemed to have more than just a working relationship or friendship,” she wrote. “I saw messages, pictures, and other things that should not have been shared between people who just worked together and were still married to other people. I was devastated.”

Amy claimed she kept her feelings inside for “several years” to keep her family together — but her marriage still imploded.

Shortly after her divorce from Matt was finalized however, Amy met her now-fiancé, Chris Marek. The two got engaged on September 19.