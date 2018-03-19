RadarOnline participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.
Gabe Gone Mad! ‘Alaskan Bush’ Star Continues To Unravel In Bizarre Mental Meltdown
Alaskan Bush People star Gabe Brown returned to social media only a few short months ago after his youngest sister Rain, 15, informed fans that he was “not in a good place !” However, time seems to have healed NO wounds for the 28-year-old son of ailing cancer-stricken matriarch,Ami Brown! Click through seven super freaky photos of Gabe’s bizarre mental breakdown as RadarOnline.com gives insight into his strange behavior!
Gabe posted a strange photo with family pet, Mister Cupcake. “Mister Cupcake and I wanted to wish everyone a wonderful National Womens' Day. It's nice to take a moment out of our year to appreciate all the amazing women in our lives and throughout history, which today I'm calling herstory! Have a great night everyone and God bless us all!”
Gabe — along with cancer-stricken matriarch Ami Brown, 54, fatherBilly Brown, 64, and his entire family with the exception of estranged brother, Noah Brown — are living in a $500,000 lakeside lodge in Omak, Washington as they prepare for the season 8 of Alaskan Bush People. Despite the freezing temperature outside, the sweaty and shirtless Brown brother felt the need for finger gloves in this photo, which he strangely captioned, “I love wearing cutoff gloves.”
Although his mother was still facing death at the time with less than a 3 percent chance of survival from deadly lung cancer, Gabe assured fans that everything was fine with him when he posted this photo along with the caption, “I'm feeling happy but my tongue's still blue!”
Gabe’s emergence back on the scene came at the perfect time! In one of the first photos at the beginning of his bizarre meltdown, Gabe showed off what a true hunk he really — while addressing his gorgeous curly locks! “My hair looks so much longer when it's wet it's so curly,” he wrote.
However, Gabe doesn’t always display bizarre behavior. Prior to taking this photo the normal reality star wrapped himself in toilet paper. “Do you love your mummy,” he captioned this snap. His fans clearly understood his pain, too! “Like you, I also wrap myself in bandages, tissue paper, fluff from toys and more tissue paper,” one fan said in the caption.
Gabe emerged in mid-August. Even though it was sweltering in L.A., where the family was living while Ami underwent treatment, her sexy son felt the need to light a fireplace before taking this photo. “My romantic evening for one. I have these too often,” Gabe said.
