Is Gabe Okay? ‘Alaskan Bush’ Star Off The Hinges Amid Erratic Behavior

Alaskan Bush People star Gabe Brown‘s erratic behavior on and off-camera is causing great concern for his family and fans, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

After sharing another strange photo on his Instagram account this week, Gabe’s patience was tested when dealing with an online hater who made derogatory comments about his sister Rain, 14.

In one portion of Gabe’s dialogue with the since-deleted Twitter follower, he wrote, “God sees your face and knows your name how do you think you make him feel?? He loves you and so do I I wish with everything I have actually.”

“We have had many wonderful friends in law enforcement God bless them for all they do to make life a safer place I wish they were here on IG you wouldn’t have said half of the hateful illegal things,” Gabe said.

As Radar previously reported, Gabe quit Alaskan Bush People after season 7 when matriarch Ami was diagnosed with deadly cancer.

After a lengthy social media silence, he returned several months ago when living in a Beverly Hills Calif. mansion with his family by posting an extremely odd photo of himself shirtless by the fireplace.

