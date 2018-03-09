‘Alaskan Bush’ Stars Rain & Gabe Appear ‘Bothered’ In Washington Amid Family Feud

The Browns just made the big move to Washington to film the next season of the Alaskan Bush People, but Rain and Gabe don’t appear to be enjoying it, Radar has exclusively learned.

An eyewitness spotted the brother-sister duo shopping at a Walmart in Airway Heights, Washington on Monday night around 9:30 p.m.

“They were playing together similar to the way they do in the show, laughing and talking,” the eyewitness told Radar.

However, at the check-out line, the bystander noticed, Rain, 15, and Gabe, 28, appeared to be hiding pain.

“They seemed like they were trying to be happy,” said the onlooker. “It looked like something might have been bothering them.”

Perhaps it’s the family’s relocation that has them down. Radar exclusively revealed the sprawling lakefront mansion in Omak, Washington, the family is currently residing in.

The family moved to The Evergreen State after spending nearly a year in Los Angeles, California so matriarch Ami could receive cancer treatments.

Rain and Gabe’s downcast demeanors could have also been caused by the rift formed between Noah Brown and the rest of the family. As Radar reported, Noah was recently spotted halfway across the country in Colorado, doing some Walmart shopping of his own with girlfriend, Rhain.

Rhain is rumored to have some beef with the rest of the Brown clan.

Despite their hidden pain, the onlooker told Radar that Rain and Gabe had a shopping cart filled with snacks.

“It seemed like they were staying nearby,” said the eyewitness.

