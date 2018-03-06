Family Feud! Billy Brown’s Son Noah Separated From ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Clan

Alaskan Bush People‘s Noah Brown has dropped major hints in recent weeks that he hasn’t been getting along with his family. Now, a source exclusively revealed to Radar that the reality star is living in a completely different location than his loved ones!

A resident of Trinidad, Colorado, told Radar that he met Noah and his girlfriend, Rhain, on March 1 while the couple was grocery shopping at a local Walmart.

“I’m assuming they live here,” said the eyewitness. “They seemed like any young couple shopping for produce.”

Noah was cordial, according to the eyewitness, despite recent reports he’s abandoned his family.

PHOTOS: Ami’s Family SLAMS Billy’s Lies — Child Bride Was ‘Spoiled Rotten’ In Dream Upbringing

“He said I had a great handshake and that most people say his grip is too strong,” the eyewitness continued.

Noah recently came under fire for shockingly dissing his family, specifically his dad, Billy, in a Facebook post. The Browns’ son recycled an old quote of Billy’s about family that left fans wondering if he has abandoned his roots.

“Family is NOT Blood, family is made up of the people who act like family, people who treat you like family, and people who you choose as family; and when people have none of this, then Blood does not make them family…it makes them a Relative,” Noah wrote, adding that it was something his dad has said in the past.

Fans were quick to point out that Noah was possibly hinting that he truly is strained from the Browns, so he backtracked on his words in a follow-up post.

“It has nothing to do with my own family,” Noah wrote. “Fans, they are more like family we have not met yet, and that is the point, family is not about blood, it is about the people that truly care for you even if you have never met them in person.”

As Radar readers know, the rest of the Brown clan recently moved to Seattle from Los Angeles, where matriarch Ami was being treated for cancer.

PHOTOS: Secrets Of ‘Alaskan Bush People’s Mysterious Past EXPOSED

Noah’s Facebook rant and new living situation are adding to the tension he and Rhain are under. In recent months rumors have circulated that Rhain does not get along with Noah’s younger sisters, Rain and Snowbird.

Noah has missed out on major events the Browns have gone through since he lives halfway across the country. The youngest Brown child, Rain, recently confessed she’s “still fighting” depression, Radar reported.

What do you think of Noah’s big move? Sound off in the comments!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.