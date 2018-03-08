Radar Online participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.
‘Alaskan Bush’ Family Living In $500K Lakefront Mansion After Ami’s Cancer Crisis
Alaskan Bush People matriarch Ami Brown is recovering from cancer in style! RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned the 53-year-old reality star and her family have moved from Beverly Hills to a $500,000 lakefront mansion in Omak, Washington! See shocking photos of their massive 10 bedroom home as they prepare to launch season 8!
The Lodge At Palmer Lake is booked for 10 weeks by the Brown family, according to the website for the sprawling home. The listing, which rents for more than $3,000 a week states that the 6,000 square-foot lodge boasts a wraparound deck and such amenities as huge flat screen TVs, pool table, ping-pong table and a huge stone fireplace.
Ami and and her husband Billy’s youngest daughter, Rain Brown, 14, posted this photo on Instagram showing herself in front of a snowy lake. However, fans were quick to jump on her location. One follower wrote, "Omak, Washington. Fan photos all over FB," while another follower asked, “Will the next season be called Washington Bush People?”
It is obvious from this photo taken outside of Palmer Lodge that Rain wasn’t roughing it in the snow for very long!
Rain confirmed her location, again, when she posted this photo – showing the exterior of the Lodge at Palmer Lake, down to the identical wooden pillars! In the caption, she wrote, “Getting back in the swing of things, not bad for a Cali girl!”
