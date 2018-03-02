‘Alaskan Bush’ Star Gabe Admits He ‘Cried About Leaving’ Browntown!

Last year the Browns had to pack up and leave their permanent digs in Alaska, often referred to as “Browntown,” and move to sunny Los Angeles after matriarch Ami revealed a shocking cancer diagnosis.

Now, after all this time, Gabe admitted he was a wreck during the move. His confession came after a fan reached out to Gabe on Instagram, admitting she cried when the family left the Northern state.

“I too cried about leaving,” an emotional Gabe confessed.

As Radar readers know, the Browns suffered quite the emotional year in 2017 after they packed up their life in the wilderness and were forced to move closer to hospitals in Los Angeles for their mother’s care. While Ami received two rounds of chemotherapy, the rest of the family was left divided, Radar reported.

During the nonstop trips to and from the hospital, the Brown children admitted to having a tough time watching their mother endure pain. At one point, Ami was given just a three percent chance to live. The family’s youngest, Rain, 15, said last year that she was “hurting inside.”

However, thanks to Gabe’s social media skills, Ami and Billy‘s son shed some light on the family’s crisis with a positive update.

“We’re all doing well, thank you,” the Alaskan Bush star relieved fans.

The Browns left the Golden State in January. Radar exclusively revealed the Browns then traveled together and settled down in Seattle.

