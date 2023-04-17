Woman Who Adopted Husky From Leo DiCaprio & Camila Morrone Shares Wild Story After Exes Clash Over Dog Custody

Mazd noted how DiCaprio, 48, and Morrone, 25, had both the boy and girl dogs named Jack and Jill there, claiming there was an awkward moment she shared with the model by mistakenly questioning if the Titanic actor was her father due to their age gap.

"And she looked at me weirdly and was like, 'No, that's my boyfriend.' I was like, 'Oh.'"

In the end, Mazd opted to proceed with the adoption and took Jack home.

