Woman Who Adopted Husky From Leo DiCaprio & Camila Morrone Shares Wild Story After Exes Clash Over Dog Custody
A woman who adopted one of the two Siberian huskies Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone fostered together as pandemic pets shared her surprising story months after the power couple called it quits, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Los Angeles resident Neda Mazd said she was on the hunt for a furry family member at the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, detailing her experience in a viral TikTok clip.
Mazd revealed that she reached out to a shelter that linked her to DiCaprio's model girlfriend at the time.
The LA local had a hunch the foster parents were wealthy after being given the details and pulling up to their enviable Beverly Hills address. "There was security guards everywhere," Mazd explained.
"They had Teslas everywhere, Erewhon bags everywhere, it was super bougie. There was a tennis court, a full water fountain in the swimming pool."
Mazd noted how DiCaprio, 48, and Morrone, 25, had both the boy and girl dogs named Jack and Jill there, claiming there was an awkward moment she shared with the model by mistakenly questioning if the Titanic actor was her father due to their age gap.
"And she looked at me weirdly and was like, 'No, that's my boyfriend.' I was like, 'Oh.'"
In the end, Mazd opted to proceed with the adoption and took Jack home.
As for the now-former flames, they ultimately decided to adopt Jack's sister, who the pair named Sally, and Mazd said she would have "doggy play dates" with Morrone every so often but never crossed paths with DiCaprio again.
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned custody of the pups was a source of contention for Morrone and DiCaprio in September, just weeks after they split up following a four-year romance.
"Leo's breakup with Camila is a lot more bitter than his many prior galpals and it's because of these dogs that he loves like they're his kids," an insider spilled.
"Neither will give them up and are trying to arrange some type of co-parenting where she'll have the dogs for a while and then he'll have them. Neither one is happy about it!"