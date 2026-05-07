Bloody Revenge: Woman Accused of Chopping Off Bigamist Husband's Manhood With a Kitchen Knife After He Tried Moving Second Wife Into Their Home

According to local police, the couple, who live in Italy but are of Bangladeshi origin, got into a furious argument over the 41-year-old husband’s plan to have his first wife move in with them.

The second wife was staunchly opposed to the idea, and, when the husband refused to back down. She took matters into her own hands, grabbing a kitchen knife and chopping off his manhood while he napped.

The compromised man reportedly woke up screaming in pain, with blood gushing from the wound. He managed to stagger to a first-floor balcony to call for help.

Two women who were passing by tried to tend to him until an ambulance could arrive. They reportedly put his severed p--- on ice in the hope that it could be reattached.

However, once at the hospital, surgeons concluded the appendage was "permanently compromised" and could not be saved.