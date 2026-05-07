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Home > Omg > crime

Bloody Revenge: Woman Accused of Chopping Off Bigamist Husband's Manhood With a Kitchen Knife After He Tried Moving Second Wife Into Their Home

A woman cut off her boyfriend's manhood during an attack.
Source: wang sheeran/unsplash

A woman is accused of cutting off her bigamist husband's manhood.

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May 7 2026, Published 1:09 p.m. ET

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A bigamist learned the hard way not to try to combine his two lives – and two wives – RadarOnline.com can report, after his second wife objected to his pleas to let his first wife move in with them in the most punishing way possible.

Surgeons rushed to save his severed manhood, but concluded it was "permanently compromised."

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The second wife did not want to share a home with his first wife.
Source: unsplash

The second wife did not want to share a home with his first wife.

According to local police, the couple, who live in Italy but are of Bangladeshi origin, got into a furious argument over the 41-year-old husband’s plan to have his first wife move in with them.

The second wife was staunchly opposed to the idea, and, when the husband refused to back down. She took matters into her own hands, grabbing a kitchen knife and chopping off his manhood while he napped.

The compromised man reportedly woke up screaming in pain, with blood gushing from the wound. He managed to stagger to a first-floor balcony to call for help.

Two women who were passing by tried to tend to him until an ambulance could arrive. They reportedly put his severed p--- on ice in the hope that it could be reattached.

However, once at the hospital, surgeons concluded the appendage was "permanently compromised" and could not be saved.

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Big-amy Mistake

jail
Source: unsplash

The wife has been charged with attempted murder

Responding police found the wife wandering around the home in a dazed state, the knife still allegedly in her hand. She was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Now, officials are also examining the man's last meal to see if he was poisoned before the attack as well.

A local attorney who specializes in domestic abuse cases has offered to represent the man for free, saying: "This is a case of unprecedented violence. This kind of violence must always be condemned, regardless of who committed it."

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Angry Wife Feels Flushed

woman in shadow
Source: Martino Pietropoli/unsplash

A South Korea woman chopped off her husband's penis and flushed it down the toilet.

The woman's slice and dice came after a similar situation in South Korea, where a vengeful wife sliced off her cheating husband's genitals and flushed them down the toilet.

However, in that case, the man survived and even begged the court to go easy on his mate.

According to local reports, a 50-year-old man drinking alone at a coffee shop in South Korea fell asleep. That's when his 58-year-old wife and her 40-year-old son-in-law rushed in and tied him up with a rope and industrial tape.

The woman then stabbed her husband around 50 times before using a sharp weapon to sever his manhood and flush it down the café toilet, also severing the possibility of surgical reattachment.

Emergency responders later found the man and rushed him to the hospital, where he underwent surgery and survived, though he was left with lasting physical and psychological injuries.

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Lorena Bobbitt's Long Legacy

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Lorena Bobbitt
Source: prime video

Lorena Bobbit set the standard for mutilated members.

However, there's one case of maligning one's manhood stateside that has had a lasting legacy. Lorena Bobbitt's story gripped the nation in 1993, when it was revealed that the then 24-year-old sliced off her husband John Wayne Bobbitt's private part.

The severed appendage was ultimately retrieved by police and successfully reattached via surgery.

Lorena has long said "repeated verbal, physical, and sexual abuse" motivated her to commit the act. She also admitted she has no regrets.

"Oh my god, how could you regret something that was not planned?" she asked in a 2019 interview. "How could you? You have to understand, I wasn’t in my right mindset."

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