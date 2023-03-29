Wilmer Valderrama 'Dragging His Feet' About Tying The Knot With Longtime Fiancée, Sources Claim
Wilmer Valderrama has been "wishy-washy" about setting the date for his wedding to longtime fiancée, Amanda Pacheco, and insiders claim she is tired of waiting around, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
"They're happy and in love, so Amanda can't figure out why he's being so skittish about marrying her," an insider spilled, claiming she has been "gently pressuring" him to lock in a time for the pair to exchange their vows.
The NCIS star and model got engaged in January 2020, months after they were first romantically linked in April 2019. Prior to their relationship, he was with singer Demi Lovato for six years. The former flames ultimately split up in June 2016.
He proposed to his bride-to-be at a La Jolla beach in California, getting down on one knee with a diamond ring in hand as they both overlooked the ocean, capturing the sweet moment in a social media post.
The lovebirds welcomed a baby girl in February 2021, sharing the news not long after announcing she was pregnant with their first child in December 2020.
"Life is an ever-evolving journey, and for all those times when our path needs a light … often angels are sent to show us the way and that we can be more ... straight out of heaven we welcome our first daughter," they gushed after the arrival of their little one.
Friends said the That '70s Show star may not be rushing to the altar, but still plans on saying their I do's. "It's not like Wilmer wants to go backwards or anything," the insider claimed. "He's very committed to Amanda, but he needs to step up and prove it."
"She's more than ready and has suggested all sorts of wedding options," the insider said, claiming she would be perfectly fine if they chose to have a low-key reception or if he "just wanted to elope."
The source said Pacheco is "making it very low stress for him, but it's definitely on her mind."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Valderrama for comment.