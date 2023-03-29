Wilmer Valderrama 'Dragging His Feet' About Tying The Knot With Longtime Fiancée, Sources Claim

Wilmer Valderrama has been "wishy-washy" about setting the date for his wedding to longtime fiancée, Amanda Pacheco, and insiders claim she is tired of waiting around, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

"They're happy and in love, so Amanda can't figure out why he's being so skittish about marrying her," an insider spilled, claiming she has been "gently pressuring" him to lock in a time for the pair to exchange their vows.