'NCIS' Regular Wilmer Valderrama Bragging About Popularity Saving the Show, 'Competitive' With Costar Sean Murray Behind the Scenes

"They may be playing buddy-buddy in the show promos, but they have to do that," said an insider. When the cameras aren't rolling, "they're still as competitive as they ever were — maybe more so now that Wilmer's got it in his head that fans love him more!"

The tipster said Wilderamma knows what he brings to the show and is eager to get his money's worth. "He's throwing his weight around even more — and demanding perks for next season." It was pointed out that "Sean's popular, too, and he gets top billing."