William Shatner, 95, Reveals Bizarre Story Behind Auctioning Off His Kidney Stone — Nearly 20 Years After Unusual Sale

According to the Star Trek legend, it all started when he was approached by a Canadian company that asked to buy the kidney stone. He was taken aback by the offer at first, but ultimately decided to go through with it.

"I have a kidney stone, and the guy takes it out; here it is, a little black pellet," Shatner explained. "Thank God it’s gone."

"A week later, I get a phone call from a Canadian gambling company who, by law, can't advertise," he continued. "So what they do... they find ways of doing it.”

He recalled, "They said to me on the phone, 'We'll buy your kidney stone.'"