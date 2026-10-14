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Home > Celebrity > William Shatner

William Shatner, 95, Reveals Bizarre Story Behind Auctioning Off His Kidney Stone — Nearly 20 Years After Unusual Sale

Photo of William Shatner
Source: MEGA

In 2006, William Shatner's kidney stone was auctioned off for a whopping $75,000.

Oct. 14 2026, Published 2:40 p.m. ET

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William Shatner has opened up about a bizarre auction that helped out an excellent cause, RadarOnline.com can report.

The actor reflected on the 2006 auction of his kidney stone during an appearance on Dropping Names with Brent and Jonny.

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William Shatner's Kidney Stone Auction

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Image of According to William Shatner, a Canadian company asked to buy his kidney stone a week after he had it removed.
Source: MEGA

According to Shatner, a Canadian company asked to buy his kidney stone a week after he had it removed.

According to the Star Trek legend, it all started when he was approached by a Canadian company that asked to buy the kidney stone. He was taken aback by the offer at first, but ultimately decided to go through with it.

"I have a kidney stone, and the guy takes it out; here it is, a little black pellet," Shatner explained. "Thank God it’s gone."

"A week later, I get a phone call from a Canadian gambling company who, by law, can't advertise," he continued. "So what they do... they find ways of doing it.”

He recalled, "They said to me on the phone, 'We'll buy your kidney stone.'"

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William Shatner Donated to Habitat for Humanity

Image of In 2006, William Shatner's kidney stone was auctioned off for $75K.
Source: MEGA

In 2006, Shatner's kidney stone was auctioned off for $75K.

Shatner went on, "I thought, 'A bloody kidney stone? It's been thrown away a week ago.' So I went to the doctor."

"I said, 'Have you got [my] kidney stone?' He handed me the kidney stone, and I gave it to them, and they auctioned it off for $75,000," Shatner added.

As for where that money went, the 95-year-old says it was combined with funds raised by the cast of Boston Legal and then donated to Habitat for Humanity. It ended up helping a family in need find a home.

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Image of The money from William Shatner's kidney stone auction helped a family in need find a home.
Source: MEGA

The money from Shatner's kidney stone auction helped a family in need find a home.

"Bought a house with ... Habitat for Humanity," he said of the money. "A home in Louisiana and a family of five, last time I checked, was living in that house."

"My kidney stone plus $25,000 raised from the cast [of Boston Legal]," Shatner concluded. "We gave Habitat for Humanity $100,000 to make a home for a family.”

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Image of William Shatner's memoir, 'Wisdom & Worries,' is slated for release on October 27, 2026.
Source: MEGA

The actor's memoir, 'Wisdom & Worries,' is slated for release on October 27, 2026.

News of Shatner's latest trip down memory lane comes just weeks before he's set to release his new memoir, Wisdom & Worries, on October 27.

"In Wisdom & Worries, I've explored my deepest emotions and thoughts," he said in a statement. "The words on these pages are my attempt to put my own life, feelings, and observations into context, and my wish is that, through them, readers can find insight and meaning into their own lives."

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