Will Smith Stand-Up Comedy Series 'This Joka' Canceled by Roku After Only One Season

Will Smith recently saw yet another project of his canceled in the wake of his controversial slapping of comedian Chris Rock at this year’s Academy Awards, because streaming company Roku has pulled the plug on the second season of his stand-up comedy series This Joka.

But This Joka – which the 53-year-old actor was an executive producer on – was allegedly not canceled because of the infamous slap at the Oscars but because Roku accidentally let their option to renew the series lapse before they had a proper gauge of the show’s viewership numbers, according to Deadline.