Nashville Woman Recalls Fateful Night The Love Of Her Life Was Fatally Shot In Front Of Her As She Fights Convicted Killer's Early Release

She is now fighting against his convicted killer's early release .

Ben Goeser was a "very kind, generous, happy-go-lucky, just fun-loving person." Those are the words of his widow, Nikki , who told RadarOnline.com exclusively that not a day goes by when she doesn't miss her late husband after his murder.

"I had already deleted him and blocked him from my social media. We had never seen him at that particular venue ever," Nikki said of that fateful night on April 2, revealing that's when she felt confident that Wise was stalking her.

Ben was fatally shot in 2009 by one of their karaoke customers in Nashville, Tennessee. Hank Wise had developed a crush on Nikki and later claimed that Ben was slandering him online, an allegation that was never proven.

"It was a good 30-minute drive outside of downtown Nashville, where I normally ran karaoke shows that he attended as a customer."

Nikki said she had a sixth sense that something bad was afoot so she avoided all contact with Wise, requesting that management ask him to leave.

"I stayed right there, looking out from the side of this brick wall ... he had no idea where I had gone," she said, claiming that Wise appeared determined to find her and had gone to the bathroom before being confronted.