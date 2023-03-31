Brian Walshe Indicted For Missing Wife Ana's Alleged Murder, Faces Life In Prison
Brian Walshe was indicted for his missing wife Ana Walshe's alleged murder on Thursday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A Massachusetts grand jury indicted Brian on first-degree murder "for misleading a police investigation/obstruction of justice, and for improper conveyance of a human body," Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey announced.
If convicted, the dad of three faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Brian was accused of killing his 39-year-old wife, who disappeared from the family's Cohasset home on January 1. Ana was reported missing by her employer, Tishman Spyer, on January 4.
Authorities believe Brian murdered his wife and dismembered her body in their basement. They think he put her remains in trash bags and threw them in a dumpster. The bags were picked up by trash services and destroyed.
After obtaining a search warrant of the Walshe family home, investigators discovered blood in the basement and a bloodied hatchet. Internet history allegedly showed he searched "how to dispose of a 115-pound woman's body" on January 1 and the days that followed.
Law enforcement found a surveillance video that showed a man who looked like Brian tossing trash bags into a dumpster at an apartment complex in a nearby town.
Those bags had already been taken to an incinerator when authorities went searching for them. Ana's body was never found.
- Man Steals California Police Cruiser, Jumps To His Death Mid-Chase While Driving 45 MPH
- Widow Says Criminal Justice System's 'Playing Russian Roulette With Society' After Stalker Who Murdered Her Husband Gets Time Off For Good Behavior
- Chilling Audio Reveals Moment Nashville School Shooter Audrey Hale's Old Classmate Called 911 To Report 'Very Weird Instagram Message'
Brian told cops he last saw Ana alive on New Year's Day morning, alleging she left their home abruptly for a “work emergency.” He pled not guilty to her alleged murder following his arrest.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"This is only a step in a long process, during which Brian Walshe enjoys the Constitutional presumption of innocence and all of the protections afforded him under the Constitution," Morrissey said after his indictment. "We are thankful to the detectives who have put so many hours into assembling the evidence in this matter and the witnesses who have assisted us in coming to this step."
His arraignment will take place in the next coming weeks.