Who Is The Father of Sahara Ray's Baby? Everything to Know About The 38-Year-Old Man Just Days After Justin Bieber's Ex Died
Oct. 21 2026, Published 1:22 p.m. ET
Michael Bradley Dow, 38, is listed as the father of Sahara Ray’s daughter, Snow Ray Dow, according to a birth certificate obtained and reviewed by TMZ. Ray had never publicly identified her daughter’s father before her death at 34.
Snow was born at 12:19 a.m. on Jan. 27, 2026, at a Los Angeles hospital, according to the birth record reported by TMZ.
Ray died Sunday, Oct. 18, at a Los Angeles hospital surrounded by family and loved ones, according to her family. Her official cause of death has not been confirmed.
Sahara Ray Kept Her Relationship With Dow Private
Ray shared parts of her journey into motherhood with her followers but kept the identity of Snow’s father private.
She announced her daughter’s arrival earlier this year after documenting her pregnancy online.
In April, she introduced Snow to followers with a post captioned, “Baby Snow hallelujah.” On July 19, she shared more photos of her daughter and wrote, “My whole heart 🤍 baby Snow.”
Ray’s mother, Gretchen Gia Bach, remembered her daughter as passionate and kind and said she loved her family, fashion, her daughter, and surfing. Her younger sister, Ruby Ray, also paid tribute following her death.
What Is Known About Michael Bradley Dow?
Public information about Dow remains limited following the report of his name on Snow’s birth certificate.
The document provides his name and age, but the reporting that identified him does not establish his profession, background, or how long he and Ray knew each other.
While she became widely known after being romantically linked to Justin Bieber in 2016, her later life increasingly centered on her own career, health, and motherhood.
Reports About Ray’s Death Remain Unconfirmed
Ray’s death has been the subject of reports alleging a fentanyl overdose, but her official cause of death has not been released.
TMZ reported that her cause remained unclear, while her family confirmed only that she died at a hospital surrounded by loved ones.
Ray had previously spoken publicly about serious health struggles. In 2024, she revealed that she had been diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome after a serious car accident and said the condition had left her partially paralyzed.
She had also discussed entering a treatment program in Malibu in 2021, according to later reports about her struggles with addiction.
Sahara Ray’s Career and Connection to Justin Bieber
Ray was an Australian model and swimwear designer who founded Sahara Ray Swim.
She gained widespread attention in 2016 after being photographed with Bieber during a Hawaii trip, sparking reports that the pair were romantically involved.
In the months before her death, Ray’s social media offered glimpses of her life as a new mother. Her final Instagram post, shared in July, focused on Snow and described the baby as her “whole heart.”