Who Is The Father of Sahara Ray's Baby? Everything to Know About The 38-Year-Old Man Just Days After Justin Bieber's Ex Died

Michael Bradley Dow, 38, is listed as the father of Sahara Ray’s daughter, Snow Ray Dow, according to a birth certificate obtained and reviewed by TMZ. Ray had never publicly identified her daughter’s father before her death at 34.

Snow was born at 12:19 a.m. on Jan. 27, 2026, at a Los Angeles hospital, according to the birth record reported by TMZ.

Ray died Sunday, Oct. 18, at a Los Angeles hospital surrounded by family and loved ones, according to her family. Her official cause of death has not been confirmed.