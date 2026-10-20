Justin Bieber's Ex Sahara Ray's Cause of Death Revealed After Model Died Aged 34

After her condition worsened, her family faced the "agonizing" decision to switch off her life support.

Ray passed away surrounded by her loved ones, although it is not yet known whether the reported overdose was accidental.

Her death comes just nine months after she gave birth to m baby daughter Snow

The model’s grieving mom, Gretchen Bach, has since paid an emotional tribute to her daughter, remembering her as driven and committed.

She told the Daily Mail: "Sahara was incredibly passionate and kind young woman who loved her family, fashion, her daughter Snow, and surfing.

"We’re feeling the love that is pouring in from her cherished friends, fans and the many communities that she was part of around the world."