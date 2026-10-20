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Home > News > Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber's Ex Sahara Ray's Cause of Death Revealed After Model Died Aged 34

picture of Sahara Ray and Justin Bieber
Source: @SAHARA_RAY/MEGA

Justin Biebers ex-girlfriend Sahara Ray passed away on Sunday surrounded by loved ones.

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Oct. 20 2026, Published 9:09 a.m. ET

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Justin Bieber's ex-girlfriend Sahara Ray died of a fentanyl overdose, according to new claims.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the model, 34, was rushed to hospital on Friday night after reportedly taking the powerful opioid.

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Family Switched Off Life Support

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picture of Sahara Ray
Source: @SAHARA_RAY

It's not known if Ray's overdose was accidental.

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After her condition worsened, her family faced the "agonizing" decision to switch off her life support.

Ray passed away surrounded by her loved ones, although it is not yet known whether the reported overdose was accidental.

Her death comes just nine months after she gave birth to m baby daughter Snow

The model’s grieving mom, Gretchen Bach, has since paid an emotional tribute to her daughter, remembering her as driven and committed.

She told the Daily Mail: "Sahara was incredibly passionate and kind young woman who loved her family, fashion, her daughter Snow, and surfing.

"We’re feeling the love that is pouring in from her cherished friends, fans and the many communities that she was part of around the world."

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Sister Described Model As 'Force Of Nature'

picture of Sahara Ray
Source: @SAHARA_RAY

Ray's sister paid tribute to late model.

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Sahara’s younger sister Ruby has also shared a heartbreaking tribute, admitting she is struggling to imagine life without her. Sharing a series of childhood photos on Tuesday, October 20, Ruby described her sister as a "force of nature" whose death had left her world shattered.

She penned: "My beautiful big sister, Sahara. The most vivacious, intelligent, hilarious, kind, empathetic and breathtakingly beautiful soul. Sahara has moved from this life into another, and I am left trying to comprehend how someone so full of life can no longer be here to live it."

Ruby said she had idolized Sahara since childhood and was devastated at the thought of never seeing her again.

She continued: "From the moment I entered this world, I looked up to her. In my eyes, she was everything extraordinary about being human.

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Skinny-Dipping With Bieber

picture of justin bieber
Source: MEGA

Bieber dated Ray back in 2016.

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"I just want my big sister. I want more time. More laughter. More conversations. More of her. God, grief hurts. It is the most excruciating, all-consuming pain I have ever been doused in."

If love alone could have kept you here, Sahara, you would have lived a thousand lifetimes. I will spend the rest of mine loving you."

The Australian model built a career in fashion and swimwear design.

She had nearly 900,000 Instagram followers and ran her own swimwear label, Sahara Ray Swim.

Ray first attracted widespread attention in 2016 when she was romantically linked to Bieber.

The pair made headlines after paparazzi photographed them skinny-dipping in Hawaii that August.

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picture of Sahara Ray
Source: @SAHARA_RAY

Ray suffered from Guillain-Barré syndrome.

Sahara spoke publicly about serious health challenges two years ago.

The model revealed she had developed Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare neurological condition in which the immune system attacks the peripheral nerves.

She said the illness followed an incident in which she was struck by a car allegedly traveling at around 80mph.

"My whole life changed in an instant," she shared.

"It basically sent my body into shock, which sent my body into this crazy sickness," Sahara added.

"I got really, really sick for like a week and a half to two weeks. During that time, I barely ate any food because I couldn't keep it down, and my body got really weak," she detailed.

She also revealed the extent of her mobility issues, explaining she could "barely walk" and relied primarily on a wheelchair and walker.

"So basically, right now I'm paralyzed from the tops of my upper thighs all the way down to my feet. I can't walk at all," she said in a TikTok after the accident.

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