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Home > News > Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber's Ex Dead at 34 Just Months After Welcoming First Child — as Family Members Pay Tribute in Heartbreaking Message

split image of Sahara Ray and Justin Bieber
Source: @SAHARA_RAY/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

Model Sahara Ray has died at 34, her family confirmed.

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Oct. 19 2026, Published 4:35 p.m. ET

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Model and swimwear designer Sahara Ray, who briefly dated Justin Bieber, has died at 34, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Her family confirmed the heartbreaking news as friends began sharing tributes to the late star.

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Family Confirms Sahara Ray's Death

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image of Sahara Ray's loved ones announced she passed away surrounded by family in the hospital.
Source: @SAHARA_RAY/INSTAGRAM

Sahara Ray's loved ones announced she passed away surrounded by family in the hospital.

Ray's loved ones announced her passing in a deeply sad statement on October 19.

"She passed away last night surrounded by family at the hospital. She was so loved," the statement to TMZ read.

A cause of death has not been announced.

The Australian model built a career in fashion and swimwear design.

She had nearly 900,000 Instagram followers and ran her own swimwear label, Sahara Ray Swim.

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Sahara Ray Welcomed Daughter Months Before Death

image of Sahara Ray welcomed daughter Snow Ray just months before her death.
Source: MEGA; @SAHARA_RAY/INSTAGRAM

Sahara Ray welcomed daughter Snow Ray just months before her death.

In April, Ray shared a tender video of herself spending time with her daughter, Snow Ray, who was around three months old at the time.

The clip was set to Justin's 2025 song "Everything Hallelujah."

Her death comes just months after she embraced motherhood, with the model previously sharing glimpses of her life with her baby on social media.

Sahara first attracted widespread attention in 2016 when she was romantically linked to Bieber.

The pair made headlines after paparazzi photographed them skinny-dipping in Hawaii that August.

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Sahara Ray Opened Up About Health Struggles

image of Sahara Ray opened up about her battle with Guillain-Barré syndrome.
Source: MEGA

Sahara Ray opened up about her battle with Guillain-Barré syndrome.

Sahara spoke publicly about serious health challenges two years ago.

The model revealed she had developed Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare neurological condition in which the immune system attacks the peripheral nerves.

She said the illness followed an incident in which she was struck by a car allegedly traveling at around 80mph.

"My whole life changed in an instant," she shared.

"It basically sent my body into shock, which sent my body into this crazy sickness," Sahara added.

"I got really, really sick for like a week and a half to two weeks. During that time, I barely ate any food because I couldn't keep it down, and my body got really weak," she detailed.

She also revealed the extent of her mobility issues, explaining she could "barely walk" and relied primarily on a wheelchair and walker.

"So basically, right now I'm paralyzed from the tops of my upper thighs all the way down to my feet. I can't walk at all," she said in a TikTok after the accident.

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Sahara Ray's Friend Shares Heartbreaking Tributes

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image of Sahara Ray's friend remembered her as a "pure one with a very big heart."
Source: @SAHARA_RAY/INSTAGRAM

Sahara Ray's friend remembered her as a "pure one with a very big heart."

Sahara's passing has prompted an outpouring of grief from friends.

Her friend Becky Hearn shared several throwback photographs of the pair alongside an emotional tribute to the model.

Becky described Sahara as a "pure one with a very big heart."

"My heart is broken for you and your family. Rest in peace," she wrote.

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