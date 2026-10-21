Inside Justin Bieber's Ex Sahara Ray's Tragic Final Days Before Her Death at 34 — as Family Reveals Agonizing Decision to Turn Off Life Support
Oct. 21 2026, Published 10:32 a.m. ET
Australian model and swimwear designer Sahara Ray died at 34 on Oct. 18, just months after welcoming her first child, daughter Snow.
Her family confirmed she died at a Los Angeles-area hospital surrounded by loved ones, but her official cause of death has not been made public.
Reports have since detailed the circumstances surrounding Ray's final days. According to multiple reports, Ray was hospitalized Friday, Oct. 16, following a suspected fentanyl overdose and placed on life support.
Her family reportedly decided to withdraw the support on Sunday, Oct. 18. The reported overdose has not been independently confirmed by authorities, and it remains unclear whether it was accidental or intentional.
Ray Was Reportedly Placed on Life Support After Suspected Overdose
The reported overdose has added a new and unconfirmed detail to the circumstances of Ray's death. While several outlets have cited the fentanyl report, her family has not publicly announced a cause of death.
Her family previously confirmed only that she died in the hospital surrounded by loved ones, telling TMZ, “She passed away last night surrounded by family at the hospital. She was so loved.”
Ray's mother, Gretchen Bach, later remembered her daughter as “an incredibly passionate and kind young woman” who loved her family, fashion, Snow and surfing.
Family Pays Tribute
Ray became a mother earlier this year, giving birth to Snow on Jan. 27, 2026. She introduced her daughter to followers in April and continued sharing glimpses of motherhood online.
Her final Instagram grid post, shared in July, featured photos of Snow with the caption, “My whole heart baby Snow.” The post has since taken on added significance following Ray's death.
Ray's younger sister, Ruby Ray, also paid tribute following her death, remembering her as a vibrant and loving person and expressing her difficulty accepting the loss.
Ray Opened Up About Addiction and a Serious Health Battle
Ray had previously spoken publicly about her struggles. In December 2021, she revealed that she had entered a 30-day treatment program in Malibu for drug and alcohol abuse.
In April 2024, Ray was hit by a vehicle driven by what she described as a drunk driver.
She later said she developed Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that affected her ability to walk and left her relying on a wheelchair and walker during her recovery.
Ray later documented signs of improvement and returned to modeling work.
From Justin Bieber Headlines to Her Own Fashion Career
Ray first drew widespread attention in 2016 after she was photographed vacationing with Justin Bieber in Hawaii.
The pair were romantically linked in media reports, although neither publicly confirmed a long-term relationship.
Away from the Bieber headlines, Ray built a career in fashion.
Born in Torquay, Australia, and the daughter of professional surfer Tony Ray, she later moved to Los Angeles and studied at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising before launching Sahara Ray Swim in 2014.
She also built a large social media following and remained closely associated with surfing and fashion.