Inside Justin Bieber's Ex Sahara Ray's Tragic Final Days Before Her Death at 34 — as Family Reveals Agonizing Decision to Turn Off Life Support

Australian model and swimwear designer Sahara Ray died at 34 on Oct. 18, just months after welcoming her first child, daughter Snow.

Her family confirmed she died at a Los Angeles-area hospital surrounded by loved ones, but her official cause of death has not been made public.

Reports have since detailed the circumstances surrounding Ray's final days. According to multiple reports, Ray was hospitalized Friday, Oct. 16, following a suspected fentanyl overdose and placed on life support.

Her family reportedly decided to withdraw the support on Sunday, Oct. 18. The reported overdose has not been independently confirmed by authorities, and it remains unclear whether it was accidental or intentional.