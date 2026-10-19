Everything to Know About Justin Bieber's Romance With Ex Sahara Ray — as Loved Ones Announce Model's Death at 34

Australian model and swimwear designer Sahara Ray, who made headlines after being linked to Justin Bieber in 2016, has died at 34.

Ray’s family confirmed her death to TMZ, saying she passed away at a hospital surrounded by loved ones. Her cause of death has not been disclosed.

The model, who was also the daughter of Australian surfer Tony Ray, built a career in fashion and social media beyond her brief connection to the pop star. She also became a mother in January 2026, welcoming a daughter named Snow.