Everything to Know About Justin Bieber's Romance With Ex Sahara Ray — as Loved Ones Announce Model's Death at 34
Oct. 19 2026, Published 4:18 p.m. ET
Australian model and swimwear designer Sahara Ray, who made headlines after being linked to Justin Bieber in 2016, has died at 34.
Ray’s family confirmed her death to TMZ, saying she passed away at a hospital surrounded by loved ones. Her cause of death has not been disclosed.
The model, who was also the daughter of Australian surfer Tony Ray, built a career in fashion and social media beyond her brief connection to the pop star. She also became a mother in January 2026, welcoming a daughter named Snow.
About Justin Bieber and Sahara Ray’s 2016 Romance
Ray came to widespread attention in August 2016 after she was photographed vacationing in Hawaii with Bieber. The pair were seen skinny-dipping during the trip, sparking widespread speculation about their relationship.
Although the two were widely linked romantically, their relationship was never publicly confirmed by either star. Bieber was photographed with model Sofia Richie shortly afterward.
Before her connection to Bieber, Ray had also been romantically linked to Australian singer Cody Simpson in 2015.
About Sahara Ray’s Modeling and Swimwear Career
Ray studied at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles before creating her own swimwear label, Sahara Ray Swim. She also modeled her designs and used Instagram to promote both her work and personal life.
Her upbringing was closely connected to the ocean. Ray was born in Australia and spent much of her childhood between Australia, California, and Hawaii, while her father, Tony Ray, was a prominent Australian surfer.
Ray’s social media following grew substantially over the years, with her Instagram audience reaching hundreds of thousands of followers.
Her final Instagram post was shared on July 19, 2026, and featured photographs of Snow with the caption, “My whole heart 🤍 baby Snow.”
Guillain-Barré Syndrome and Motherhood
In 2024, Ray publicly discussed a serious health crisis after she said she was hit by a car on April 8. She said the incident was followed by Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare disorder in which the immune system attacks the nerves.
Ray said the condition left her unable to walk and temporarily paralyzed from the upper thighs down. She documented her recovery efforts on social media, including physical therapy and exercises, while expressing hope that she would regain her mobility.
In January 2026, Ray welcomed Snow. She continued sharing glimpses of her life as a new mother online in the months before her death.