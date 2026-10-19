Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Justin Bieber

Everything to Know About Justin Bieber's Romance With Ex Sahara Ray — as Loved Ones Announce Model's Death at 34

Image Of Sahara Ray and Justin Bieber
Source: @ SAHARA RAY IG/ MEGA

Sahara Ray and Justin Bieber made headlines in Hawaii in 2016, learn about the model’s life, work and legacy.

Oct. 19 2026, Published 4:18 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Australian model and swimwear designer Sahara Ray, who made headlines after being linked to Justin Bieber in 2016, has died at 34.

Ray’s family confirmed her death to TMZ, saying she passed away at a hospital surrounded by loved ones. Her cause of death has not been disclosed.

The model, who was also the daughter of Australian surfer Tony Ray, built a career in fashion and social media beyond her brief connection to the pop star. She also became a mother in January 2026, welcoming a daughter named Snow.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

About Justin Bieber and Sahara Ray’s 2016 Romance

Image Of Sahara Ray with Justin Bieber in 2016 summer(left) and Sahara Ray(right)
Source: @ SAHARA RAY/ IG

Their Hawaii trip drew attention after photos and a Snapchat video surfaced.

Ray came to widespread attention in August 2016 after she was photographed vacationing in Hawaii with Bieber. The pair were seen skinny-dipping during the trip, sparking widespread speculation about their relationship.

Although the two were widely linked romantically, their relationship was never publicly confirmed by either star. Bieber was photographed with model Sofia Richie shortly afterward.

Before her connection to Bieber, Ray had also been romantically linked to Australian singer Cody Simpson in 2015.

Article continues below advertisement

About Sahara Ray’s Modeling and Swimwear Career

Image of Sahara Ray
Source: @ SAHARA RAY/ IG

Ray studied fashion at Los Angeles’ Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising

Ray studied at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles before creating her own swimwear label, Sahara Ray Swim. She also modeled her designs and used Instagram to promote both her work and personal life.

Her upbringing was closely connected to the ocean. Ray was born in Australia and spent much of her childhood between Australia, California, and Hawaii, while her father, Tony Ray, was a prominent Australian surfer.

Ray’s social media following grew substantially over the years, with her Instagram audience reaching hundreds of thousands of followers.

Her final Instagram post was shared on July 19, 2026, and featured photographs of Snow with the caption, “My whole heart 🤍 baby Snow.”

Guillain-Barré Syndrome and Motherhood

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
A photo of Bill Cosby

EXCLUSIVE: Bill Cosby's Declining Health Sparks Fears He's Near His Final Days

Mugshot of Mary Carole McDonnell, FBI

FBI on the Hunt for Elderly Woman Who Allegedly Scammed Banks Out of $30Million — as Suspect Could Have Fled the Country

Image of Sahara Ray with her daughter
Source: @ SAHARA RAY/ IG

Ray spoke about recovering from Guillain-Barré syndrome after a 2024 car crash.

In 2024, Ray publicly discussed a serious health crisis after she said she was hit by a car on April 8. She said the incident was followed by Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare disorder in which the immune system attacks the nerves.

Ray said the condition left her unable to walk and temporarily paralyzed from the upper thighs down. She documented her recovery efforts on social media, including physical therapy and exercises, while expressing hope that she would regain her mobility.

In January 2026, Ray welcomed Snow. She continued sharing glimpses of her life as a new mother online in the months before her death.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.