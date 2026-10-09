Who Is Pete Hegseth Married To? Inside His Marriage to Jennifer

Jennifer Hegseth, wife of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, has faced immense backlash from former and current serving officials over her reported influence inside the Pentagon. This includes her participation in meetings and discussions about department communications.

RadarOnline.com can report the concerns described in a recent media report, which claims Jennifer has access to and an informal advisory role in a department overseeing the budget and national security responsibilities.

The Pentagon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment cited in the supplied reporting.