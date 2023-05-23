White House Cover-up: Biden Camp Exposed for Hiding Transcript of Bumbling Prez Forgetting How Son Beau Died
The White House was accused of attempting to cover up a transcript that caught President Joe Biden forgetting how his late son passed away, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The initial incident took place on Thursday as the 80-year-old president addressed a room full of U.S. soldiers during his trip to Japan last week.
But President Biden caused concern when he told the room of soldiers stationed in Japan that his late son Beau, who passed away from brain cancer in 2015, died in Iraq.
“My son was a major in the US Army,” Biden said Thursday. “We lost him in Iraq.”
According to the New York Post, the president’s mistake was not caught by the traveling press corps because the pool of reporters “was kept far enough away that the remarks were inaudible.”
The White House press office also failed to release an official transcript of Biden’s remarks in Japan on Thursday, causing concerns that the president’s team purposely allowed “the error to escape public notice.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, President Biden’s remark in Japan on Thursday that his late son passed away in Iraq was not the first time the 80-year-old commander-in-chief made the false claim.
In October, while giving a speech at a former U.S. Army training facility located just outside of Vail, Colorado, Biden again claimed Beau “lost his life in Iraq” when the 46-year-old actually passed away from brain cancer in May 2015 at Maryland’s Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
- Driver With Nazi Flag Crashes U-Haul Outside White House, Charged With Threat to Kill or Harm President
- Hunter Biden’s Ex-Fling Demands $20k For ‘Goose Chases’ To Obtain His Finances, Wants Their 4-Year-Old To Take Famous Last Name Despite His Objections
- President Joe Biden Stumbles Down Shrine Steps as He Runs Late for G7 Meeting
“I say this as a father of a man [who] won the Bronze Star, the conspicuous service medal, and lost his life in Iraq,” Biden said in October. “Imagine the courage, the daring, and the genuine sacrifice – genuine sacrifice they all made.”
Biden’s insistence that his son passed away in Iraq, as well as a number of other mistakes, gaffes, and blunders, have created substantial concern regarding the 80-year-old’s mental sharpness ahead of next year’s presidential election.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
According to a recent poll released by the Washington Post and ABC earlier this month, only 32% of the public believes Biden is fit enough to lead the country through a second presidential term.
Meanwhile, Biden has held fewer press conferences and even fewer interviews compared to his presidential predecessors in an apparent effort to both avoid questions about his age and avoid any additional slip-ups and mistakes.