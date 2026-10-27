Where Does Thomas Markle Live? Everything to Know About Meghan's Estranged Dad Amid Child Sexual Abuse Investigation
Oct. 27 2026, Published 8:21 a.m. ET
Meghan Markle's estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr., is now living in Florida after leaving the Philippines, where authorities are investigating allegations that child sexual abuse material was found among belongings at his former home.
Markle has denied the allegations, calling them "sick lies."
Meghan said she was "deeply distressed" by the allegations and revealed she had been made aware of disturbing claims involving her father years earlier.
The developments have also prompted renewed scrutiny of how British police handled information concerning Markle.
Philippine Authorities Investigate Allegations
Philippine Justice Undersecretary Nicholas Ty confirmed that the country's Anti-Trafficking and Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children task force in Cebu is investigating the matter.
The Philippine News Agency reported that Markle had since left the country for medical treatment in the United States.
The allegations were reportedly brought to authorities by Markle's son, Thomas Markle Jr., who said he discovered child sexual abuse images on electronic devices and other belongings left at his father's former Cebu home.
He also reportedly contacted the FBI.
The FBI has confirmed it is aware of the allegations and said it will support Philippine authorities as appropriate while investigating any related violations of U.S. federal law.
The allegations have not been established as fact. Markle has denied possessing the material.
Thomas Markle Sr. Denies Accusations
Markle told the Daily Mail that the accusations were untrue and described them as "sick lies." He also said the computers in question had not been in his possession since he left Rosarito, Mexico, in January 2025.
The former Hollywood lighting director has been estranged from Meghan since 2018. He did not attend her wedding to Prince Harry that year, and the couple's children have never met him, according to ITV News.
Meghan has said her decision to keep her father away from her children was made to protect them.
Meghan Says She Learned Of Earlier Allegations In 2018
Meghan said she first learned of allegations involving her father in 2018 after a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and its Royalty and Specialist Protection unit.
The Met has since clarified that its records show the letter was received in January 2019.
The force said it was passed to Meghan's office but that the allegations were not shared with other law enforcement agencies. The Met is now reviewing how the matter was handled.
Meghan said she had been assured the allegations were being investigated. It remains unclear whether the claims in that earlier letter were connected to the allegations now being investigated in the Philippines.
Markle’s Health And Residences
Markle, 82, lived in Cebu after moving to the Philippines in 2025. He has since returned to the United States for medical treatment and is now in Florida, according to recent reporting.
Recent reports said Markle returned to the U.S. after suffering a stroke. His move means his current residence is no longer the Cebu property at the center of the Philippine investigation.