Where Does Thomas Markle Live? Everything to Know About Meghan's Estranged Dad Amid Child Sexual Abuse Investigation

Meghan Markle's estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr., is now living in Florida after leaving the Philippines, where authorities are investigating allegations that child sexual abuse material was found among belongings at his former home.

Markle has denied the allegations, calling them "sick lies."

Meghan said she was "deeply distressed" by the allegations and revealed she had been made aware of disturbing claims involving her father years earlier.

The developments have also prompted renewed scrutiny of how British police handled information concerning Markle.