Where Does Hayden Panettiere's Daughter Live?

Hayden Panettiere’s death at 36 has put a spotlight on her only child, 11-year-old Kaya, who has lived with her father, Wladimir Klitschko, for most of her life.

The Heroes and Nashville star died Aug. 16 in Greenville, South Carolina. The county coroner ruled her death an accidental overdose involving fentanyl and other drugs, and police said in September that their investigation is continuing.

Court filings now show who is looking out for Kaya’s interests.