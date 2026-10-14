Where Does Hayden Panettiere's Daughter Live?
Oct. 14 2026, Published 3:30 p.m. ET
Hayden Panettiere’s death at 36 has put a spotlight on her only child, 11-year-old Kaya, who has lived with her father, Wladimir Klitschko, for most of her life.
The Heroes and Nashville star died Aug. 16 in Greenville, South Carolina. The county coroner ruled her death an accidental overdose involving fentanyl and other drugs, and police said in September that their investigation is continuing.
Court filings now show who is looking out for Kaya’s interests.
Where Does Hayden Panettiere’s Daughter Live Now?
Kaya Evdokia Klitschko lives with her father, a former heavyweight boxing champion, in Europe. The Associated Press reports she has spent most of her life with him in Ukraine, though Panettiere said in 2022, after Russia invaded, that Kaya was “not in Ukraine.”
Panettiere gave Klitschko full custody in 2018 while she sought treatment for addiction and mental health struggles.
She told Jay Shetty’s “On Purpose” podcast in May that Kaya had built a “beautiful life” abroad, and that she traveled to see her as often as she could.
Hayden and Wladimir’s Relationship History
Panettiere and Klitschko began dating in 2009, split briefly in 2011, and reunited in 2013. They got engaged that October, and Kaya was born in December 2014.
The couple separated in 2018 but stayed on good terms. Panettiere has said her postpartum depression and addiction strained the relationship.
Court Filings Reveal Estate Plan For Daughter
Klitschko filed an urgent petition in Los Angeles on Sept. 24, asking for authority to protect Panettiere’s property for Kaya, her sole heir. The filing said items were being taken by federal agents investigating her death and by a nonfamily member trying to sell them. A later filing claimed someone sold some of her belongings, including jewelry.
At an Oct. 8 hearing, Judge Stephanie Santoro granted Klitschko temporary guardianship of Kaya’s estate until a long-term administrator can be appointed. Kaya briefly appeared by video with her father.
Panettiere’s mother, Lesley Vogel, filed a document consenting to the appointment. A hearing on a long-term guardian is set for Dec. 7, and Kaya does not have to attend.
Hayden Planned To See Kaya Before Her Death
Panettiere’s father told investigators the Guiding Light star planned to visit Kaya in Ukraine days after she died. She was going to spend her birthday week with her daughter in Germany. She would have turned 37 on Aug. 21.
Klitschko addressed Kaya in a statement posted Aug. 18.
Hayden was, although no longer his partner, “an important part of my life and the mother of our daughter, Kaya,” he wrote. He said he will always speak respectfully of her to their daughter, and that the family is in profound shock and grief and wants privacy.