EXCLUSIVE: Vanna White's Secret Life — 5 Things You (Probably) Never Knew About the Glamazon Game Show Host

First of all, White, 68, has always dreamed of being a TV star ever since she was at school after being inspired by a family member being a hit on the small screen.

White explained: "When I was in the third grade, I had my appendix taken out, and I was at home watching this show called The Rat Patrol.

"My mother was in the kitchen cooking. She turned around and said, 'that's your uncle (Christopher Geaohe) on TV.'

"I said, 'What? I have an uncle on TV? I want to be on TV!'

"So, it started in the third grade. It worked out."