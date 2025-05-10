Your tip
Home > Exclusives > Vanna White
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'Wheel of Fortune' Legend Vanna White, 68, ‘Starving Herself Down to Nothing’ In Desperate Bid to Stay Youthful

Photo of Vanna White
Source: TVLine/ABC

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 10 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Quiz show legend Vanna White is going to extremes to stay super thin and youthful at 68, but insiders say people around her fear that the hottie is starving herself into a dangerous bag of bones.

"Vanna's arms are like twigs, and her wrists look so fragile, and her hip bones poke out," said an insider.

The longtime Wheel of Fortune letter-turner, who is 5-foot-6 and barely tips the scale at 110 pounds, continues to pressure herself to look perfect and sources say it's too much.

vanna white starving herself stay youthful wheel fortune
Source: OFFICIALVANNAWHITE/INSTAGRAM

At 68, Vanna White is pushing herself to stay youthful.

"She's looking really skinny now, and the sad part is she thinks she's too flabby and needs toning up," confided an insider.

In a recent video she posted on social media from Hawaii, Vanna – in a dress and full makeup – dropped down on her hotel room rug and did a series of push-ups ahead of the day's taping.

"I wear a lot of strapless stuff, so I try to keep my arms in shape, so I do a few push-ups," she explained.

The insider said: "She's very worried about underarm flab."

vanna white starving herself stay youthful wheel fortune
Source: OFFICIALVANNAWHITE/INSTAGRAM; LIFETIME RUNNING

Dr. Gabe Mirkin weighed in on White's drastic eating habits.

Meanwhile, "she eats hardly anything," said the source. "For lunch, she'll take a bite of chicken to feel sated and that's it. She avoids sweets and salt that will make her feel bloated before a taping. If she's feeling empty, she'll have five or six raw almonds. People used to laugh at her antics, but now it's getting worrisome. Friends would like to see her sit down and have a balanced meal."

Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who has not treated the alphabet flipper, believes that Vanna weighs "just under 110 pounds" and warned against her losing any more.

"She has enough muscle that I think she is still healthy," Mirkin said.

But he warned that "calorie restriction can result in loss of muscle, and then she would be harming herself."

