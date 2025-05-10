EXCLUSIVE: 'Wheel of Fortune' Legend Vanna White, 68, ‘Starving Herself Down to Nothing’ In Desperate Bid to Stay Youthful

Quiz show legend Vanna White is going to extremes to stay super thin and youthful at 68, but insiders say people around her fear that the hottie is starving herself into a dangerous bag of bones.

"Vanna's arms are like twigs, and her wrists look so fragile, and her hip bones poke out," said an insider.

The longtime Wheel of Fortune letter-turner, who is 5-foot-6 and barely tips the scale at 110 pounds, continues to pressure herself to look perfect – and sources say it's too much.