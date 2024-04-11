Cause of Death? Vladimir Putin Foe Alexei Navalny Was 'Tied Up' and 'Tortured' Before Mysterious Passing at 47: Report
Insiders recently claimed that the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was tied up and tortured before his sudden and mysterious death earlier this year, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a startling development to come after Navalny, 47, was found dead in February inside the Russian penal colony where he was imprisoned, sources claimed that Navalny was tied up so tightly that it cut off blood circulation to his brain.
According to a new report released on Thursday, Navalny’s original autopsy results revealed the presence of blood clots in the opposition leader’s arms and muscles.
The report also indicated that a forensic expert, who reportedly examined Navalny's bruised corpse shortly after his death, was coerced by Vladimir Putin's secret service to conceal his findings.
The forensic expert's report hinted at the formation of blood clots due to disrupted blood circulation caused by being tightly bound.
"The forensic expert was pressured to conceal the discovery of blood clots in the calf muscles and arms,” the new report read. The report also indicated that there was “the formation of blood clots as a result of disruption of normal blood circulation.”
“Four to five hours before the onset of biological death, the prisoner was tied up by his arms and legs,” the report continued. “[Navalny’s limbs] were tightly tied just so that the blood stagnated and blood clots formed in it, which then clogged the pulmonary artery and blood vessels of the brain.”
The Russian authorities have so far refrained from releasing an official cause of death for Navalny, even despite the heightened suspicions of a cover-up connected to the Putin foe’s suspected murder.
The deadline for the preliminary investigation into Navalny's death was extended indefinitely, and Putin’s government has yet to provide any conclusive information connected to Navalny’s true cause of death.
Also surprising was Maria Pevchikh’s recent claim that Putin deliberately blocked a potential prisoner swap that would have secured Navalny's release just days before he was found dead.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Navalny was found dead on February 16 inside the Russian penal colony where he was imprisoned.
Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s main spokesperson, dismissed the rumors that the Russian leader was behind Navalny’s suspected murder.
“When there is no information, it is unacceptable to make these rude statements,” Peskov said in February. “These statements cannot do any damage to the leader of our country, but they definitely do not make the people saying them look good.”
Meanwhile, it was just revealed that a memoir penned by Navalny will be published posthumously in October.
Yulia Navalnaya, Navalny’s widow, described the upcoming memoir – titled Patriot – as a “testament not only to Alexei’s life" but also "to his unwavering commitment to the fight against dictatorship.”
“Sharing his story will not only honor his memory but also inspire others to stand up for what is right and to never lose sight of the values that truly matter,” Navalnaya said this week.